Golf

10 years after UNLV, Eddie Olson earns mini-tour title

By Greg Robertson Special to the Review-Journal
June 13, 2020 - 10:30 am
 

Professional golf certainly looks glamorous from the outside, with players traveling the world on chartered flights, challenging the best courses on the planet under the eye of adoring fans and earning huge paychecks for their efforts.

But for every Rory McIlroy or Jordan Spieth, there are thousands of other pros chasing the dream in the unglamorous world of mini-tours. They’re driving from event to event, staying wherever they can afford and playing for purses that pay next to nothing. But every once in a while, there’s that moment that keeps the dream alive.

Such was the case this week for Eddie Olson, 10 years removed from his golfing career at UNLV and still dreaming big. On Thursday, Olson won on the Unbridled Tour, taking home the title at Fleming Island Golf Club in Jacksonville, Florida. The victory earned him $8,650, a phenomenal payday for a mini-tour event.

And he won the event in championship fashion, closing with a course-record 11-under 60 to finish the three days at 22-under 191 for a two-shot victory.

Olson actually had a shot at the elusive 59, but just missed a 25-footer for eagle on the finishing hole to settle for 60.

“You don’t get too many opportunities to putt for a 59,” Olson said after the round. “But I’m going to take my picture of the check and send it to my mom. She’ll be very happy with that.”

Olson has a 59 in his history, shooting it at Seascape Golf Club in Aptos, California, the course where he learned to play before bringing his talent to UNLV. His stellar career with the Rebels included winning the individual title at the 2008 Mountain West Championship.

After college, he hit the road in his quest for professional glory. It’s an effort that has gotten him as high as No. 1,320 in the Official World Golf Rankings, and he currently sits at No. 2,089.

He’s made it into a handful of PGA Tour events, including this year’s Farmers Insurance Open in January at Torrey Pines, where he qualified for the tournament on a Monday. Despite an eagle on his closing hole, he missed the cut by a single shot in his quest to play the weekend and cash a paycheck on the PGA Tour for the first time.

In the meantime, it’s mini-tours and Monday qualifiers. And keeping the dream alive, something he reflected on in a post on the Seascape website when he joined the staff last summer.

“It’s allowed me to see all parts of America and introduced me to so many wonderful people,” he wrote.

This week, it led him to victory and keeping that flicker of hope alive.

Chip Shots

— The PGA of America this week changed the qualifying standards for this year’s U.S. Ryder Cup team, increasing Steve Stricker’s captains picks to six to go with six automatic qualifiers. Normally, the captain gets four picks to go with eight qualifiers. The change was made due to the limited number of tournaments on the 2020 schedule to earn points, thanks to the 13-week break in play due to Covid-19.

The big question, however, is whether there will even be a Ryder Cup, set for the final weekend in September at Whistling Straits. Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka are among several top players who have said they will skip the event if fans aren’t allowed on the grounds. Stricker said this week that a decision is expected in the next two or three weeks on whether the event will be played or delayed until 2021.

— Another week, another cancellation. The LPGA announced this week that the Evian Championship, one of the tour’s major championships, will not be played in 2020. The French tournament had been moved from July to August, but this week it was dropped from the schedule.

Greg Robertson is a freelance reporter who covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at robertsongt@gmail.com

Armed man at BLM protest charged with impersonating federal officer
Some Las Vegas casino workers say jobs not safe as resorts reopen
Silverado fires baseball coach Brian Whitaker via email
2 teen brothers killed in crash in Summerlin
Casinos put safety first, but many guests ignore protocols
THE LATEST
Kevin Na blasts a ball from the fairway on hole 18 during the third round of Shriners Hospitals ...
Precautions, stacked field set for PGA’s return to play
By Greg Robertson Special to the / RJ

The Charles Schwab Challenge tees off 25 straight weeks for the PGA as Las Vegas resident Kevin Na looks to defend his title against some of golf’s biggest names.

 
Champions for Charity golf match makes cable TV history
The Associated Press

Turner Sports said the Sunday telecast of “The Match: Champions for Charity” attracted an average of 5.8 million viewers across four of its networks. Turner says it was the most-watched golf telecast in cable TV history.

FILE - In this April 3, 2018, file photo, Tiger Woods, left, and Phil Mickelson share a laugh o ...
Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning win charity golf match
By Doug Ferguson The Associated Press

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning secured a 1-up victory over Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in “The Match: Champions for Charity.”

Kevin Na, center, shakes the hand of Imperial Potentate Jerry Gantt after winning the tournamen ...
Shriners Open exec to benefit from observing as Tour begins
By Greg Robertson Special to the / RJ

Executive Director Patrick Lindsay won’t care as much about the leaderboards as how these early PGA Tour events are being run in the middle of a global pandemic.