2019 Nevada Preps All-State Boys Golf Team
Here is the 2019 Nevada Preps all-state boys golf team.
First Team
Orlando Coons, Galena
The freshman finished fifth in the Class 4A state tournament and was second in the Northern Region tournament.
Ian Gilligan, Galena
The sophomore shot 3 under par at the Class 4A state tournament and finished second in a one-hole playoff. He shot par to win the Northern Region tournament.
Matthew Manganello, Eldorado
The senior won shot 5 under par to win the Mountain Region tournament and finished sixth in the Class 4A state tournament. He was named the Mountain Region player of the year.
Hazen Newman, Arbor View
The senior finished second in the Mountain Region tournament and tied for seventh in the Class 4A state tournament. He was a first-team All-Las Vegas pick by coaches.
Michael Sarro, Coronado
The senior shot 3 under par in regulation and won the Class 4A state tournament in a one-hole playoff.
Benjamin Sawaia, Coronado
The senior finished third in the Class 4A state tournament and fourth in the Desert Region tournament. He was a first-team All-Las Vegas pick by coaches.
Brett Sawaia, Coronado
The sophomore won the Desert Region tournament in a one-hole playoff. He was named the Desert Region player of the year.
Jared Smith, Western
The senior shot 6 under par to win the Class 3A state tournament. He also won the Southern Region tournament in a one-hole playoff.
Second Team
Joey Dotta, Coronado
The senior finished fourth in the Class 4A state tournament and tied for 10th in the Desert Region tournament.
Cormack Goecke, Spring Valley
The freshman finished third in the Desert Region tournament.
Aidan Goldstein, Faith Lutheran
The sophomore finished ninth in the Class 4A state tournament and fourth in the Mountain Region tournament.
Jake Johnson, Bishop Gorman
The sophomore finished 10th in the Desert Region tournament. He was a first-team All-Las Vegas pick by coaches.
Noah MacFawn, Foothill
The senior finished second in the Desert Region tournament. He was a first-team All-Las Vegas pick by coaches.
Scott Rescigno, Galena
The senior finished fifth in the Northern Region tournament and tied for 12th in the Class 4A state tournament.
Blake Schaper, Boulder City
The sophomore finished second in the Class 3A state tournament. He also finished second in the Southern Region tournament.
Brett Sodetz, Coronado
The junior tied for seventh in the Class 4A state tournament and the Desert Region tournament.
Coach of the Year: Joe Sawaia, Coronado
The 18th-year coach led the Cougars to their fifth Class 4A state title. His team won every event in which it competed this season.
Honorable mention
Connor Cappuro, Bishop Manogue
Colton Cherry, Faith Lutheran
Max Cooper, Palo Verde
Marcus Dolinar, Lake Mead
Ian Fritz, Coronado
Caden Gambini, Arbor View
Grant Harvey, Shadow Ridge
Nic Jensen, Las Vegas
Chase Martin, Spanish Springs
Connor Motherway, Galena
Skyler Ngo, Bishop Gorman
Jackson Parrish, Liberty
Sean Sear, Galena
Drew Warnick, Palo Verde
Rashon Williams, Sierra Vista
Jacob Zeiby, Bishop Manogue