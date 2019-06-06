Here is the 2019 Nevada Preps all-state boys golf team.

Galena's Orlando Coons is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys golf team. Photo courtesy Reno Gazette-Journal

Galena's Ian Gilligan is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys golf team.

Eldorado's Matthew Manganello is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys golf team.

Arbor View's Hazen Newman is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys golf team.

Coronado's Michael Sarro is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys golf team.

Coronado's Ben Sawaia is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys golf team.

Coronado's Brett Sawaia is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys golf team.

Western's Jared Smith is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys golf team.

First Team

Orlando Coons, Galena

The freshman finished fifth in the Class 4A state tournament and was second in the Northern Region tournament.

Ian Gilligan, Galena

The sophomore shot 3 under par at the Class 4A state tournament and finished second in a one-hole playoff. He shot par to win the Northern Region tournament.

Matthew Manganello, Eldorado

The senior won shot 5 under par to win the Mountain Region tournament and finished sixth in the Class 4A state tournament. He was named the Mountain Region player of the year.

Hazen Newman, Arbor View

The senior finished second in the Mountain Region tournament and tied for seventh in the Class 4A state tournament. He was a first-team All-Las Vegas pick by coaches.

Michael Sarro, Coronado

The senior shot 3 under par in regulation and won the Class 4A state tournament in a one-hole playoff.

Benjamin Sawaia, Coronado

The senior finished third in the Class 4A state tournament and fourth in the Desert Region tournament. He was a first-team All-Las Vegas pick by coaches.

Brett Sawaia, Coronado

The sophomore won the Desert Region tournament in a one-hole playoff. He was named the Desert Region player of the year.

Jared Smith, Western

The senior shot 6 under par to win the Class 3A state tournament. He also won the Southern Region tournament in a one-hole playoff.

Second Team

Joey Dotta, Coronado

The senior finished fourth in the Class 4A state tournament and tied for 10th in the Desert Region tournament.

Cormack Goecke, Spring Valley

The freshman finished third in the Desert Region tournament.

Aidan Goldstein, Faith Lutheran

The sophomore finished ninth in the Class 4A state tournament and fourth in the Mountain Region tournament.

Jake Johnson, Bishop Gorman

The sophomore finished 10th in the Desert Region tournament. He was a first-team All-Las Vegas pick by coaches.

Noah MacFawn, Foothill

The senior finished second in the Desert Region tournament. He was a first-team All-Las Vegas pick by coaches.

Scott Rescigno, Galena

The senior finished fifth in the Northern Region tournament and tied for 12th in the Class 4A state tournament.

Blake Schaper, Boulder City

The sophomore finished second in the Class 3A state tournament. He also finished second in the Southern Region tournament.

Brett Sodetz, Coronado

The junior tied for seventh in the Class 4A state tournament and the Desert Region tournament.

Coach of the Year: Joe Sawaia, Coronado

The 18th-year coach led the Cougars to their fifth Class 4A state title. His team won every event in which it competed this season.

Honorable mention

Connor Cappuro, Bishop Manogue

Colton Cherry, Faith Lutheran

Max Cooper, Palo Verde

Marcus Dolinar, Lake Mead

Ian Fritz, Coronado

Caden Gambini, Arbor View

Grant Harvey, Shadow Ridge

Nic Jensen, Las Vegas

Chase Martin, Spanish Springs

Connor Motherway, Galena

Skyler Ngo, Bishop Gorman

Jackson Parrish, Liberty

Sean Sear, Galena

Drew Warnick, Palo Verde

Rashon Williams, Sierra Vista

Jacob Zeiby, Bishop Manogue