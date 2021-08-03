An eye-popping 57 shatters Las Vegas Golf Club course record

Jhared Hack has had plenty of low rounds in his golf career. But nothing could have prepared the local golfer for what he accomplished last week.

Jhared Hack shows off his scorecard after shooting a 57 last week at Las Vegas Golf Club (Photo courtesy of Ethan Shapiro, LVGC)

Jhared Hack's record-breaking scorecard

Marty Sanchez displays the trophy on the 18th hole of TPC Las Vegas after winning the inaugural Las Vegas Open. (Photo by Greg Robertson)

Jhared Hack has had plenty of low rounds in his golf career. But nothing could have prepared him for what he accomplished last week at Las Vegas Golf Club.

Hack broke the course record, shooting an eye-popping 15-under 57. He even did it with a bogey on the 17th hole.

Hack, a professional who has played the Korn Ferry Tour, Mackenzie Tour and plenty of mini-tour events, plays the course every week as part of a regular skins game with his buddies. His scorecard from last Wednesday is something to behold.

Hack played the front nine in 10-under, making six birdies and eagles on both the par 5s. He said he started to feel some butterflies around the eighth hole, but it wasn’t until a few holes later that what was happening began to sink in.

“I made about a 45-footer for eagle on 13,” he said. “I thought ‘Holy cow, maybe this is meant to be.’ ”

He added two more birdies coming in, as well as a three-putt bogey on No. 17, to finish at 57, to break the previous course record of 58 set by Monte Montgomery several years ago.

At the turn, Hack posted his scorecard on Instagram. His playing partners updated the staff in the pro shop on what was unfolding.

“They helped me stay present,” he said.

Hack’s previous low was a 60 shot at the Tobacco Road course in North Carolina in 2007, while his competitive lows are a 9-under 61 at a tournament in Victoria, British Columbia, and a 10-under 62 at an event in Western Florida.

That Las Vegas Golf Club plays just 6,339 yards from the tips takes nothing away from his accomplishment. He still had to execute the shots and make the putts — of which he only needed 24 for the round.

“I’m really proud of myself,” Hack said. “It was a lot of fun.”

Validation for champion

Marty Sanchez had never won a tournament since turning pro in 2017. That all changed in spectacular fashion last week in the inaugural Las Vegas Open at TPC Las Vegas, where he coasted to a seven-shot victory.

“This is the first time I’ve proved to myself that I can do it,” he said following his victory. “I can’t tell you how much I needed this for myself. I’m so proud of myself.”

Sanchez, the Santa Fe, New Mexico, native who now calls Phoenix home, shots rounds of 66-65-65, making 18 birdies and an eagle over three rounds. He had just one bogey and one double-bogey for the week.

“I dedicated myself to being patient the entire time,” he said. “Everything felt really easy. I never felt like I was stressing out in any of the rounds. I felt like I was in complete control the entire time.”

Not bad for someone who had never seen TPC Las Vegas he arrived for the event. He played nine holes Monday and a full practice round Tuesday before everything counted.

“This is for sure the highest point of my career,” said Sanchez, 27. “I’m looking to use this as a springboard.”

The ultimate goal is the PGA Tour, but playing somewhere on a consistent basis is the next step, whether that’s the Korn Ferry, MacKenzie, Forme or PGA Tour LatinoAmerica tours.

All the bumps he’s experienced over the years were worth the payoff, and the $10,000 paycheck, that came with the win.

“I’m proud I was able to take those learning experiences to accomplish something like this,” Sanchez said. “It’s validating everything I’ve ever done.”

