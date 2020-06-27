110°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Golf

Caddying carries Faith Lutheran grad to full scholarship

June 27, 2020 - 2:44 pm
 

Reality Welch began her freshman year in high school knowing absolutely nothing about golf. But this fall, the Faith Lutheran High School graduate is heading to college on a full-ride scholarship thanks to the sport.

Caddying, to be more precise.

Reality is one of a handful of students across the country awarded a scholarship through the Evans Scholars Foundation, a program established in 1930 by the Western Golf Association. Students join the Caddie Academy as high school freshmen, then spend the next three summers caddying at courses in the Chicago area while learning about teamwork, gaining life skills and making a little tip money.

Reality Welch.Western Golf Association
Reality Welch.Western Golf Association

Students who successfully complete three years are then eligible to apply for the Chick Evans Scholarship, which has paved the way for more than 11,000 students to attend college over the past 90 years.

Reality learned about the program when two Evans Scholar alums, Jack Todd and Tom Fitzgerald, pitched it to leaders at Faith Lutheran. Reality jumped at the chance.

“I had zero knowledge about golf and had never even been on a course,” she recalled. But she wasn’t going to pass up an opportunity to succeed. “There’s no possible way to win without trying,” she said.

And win she did.

Reality flourished in the program, according to Kara Stack, a senior manager at the Caddie Academy who worked with her every year. She called Reality a perfectionist who tried to soak everything in and digest every lesson learned.

“Her confidence level just blossomed,” Stack said of Reality, who became a strong leader among her peers. “The growth and transformation was something.”

She went from knowing nothing about golf in year one to reading greens and recommending clubs for her players at Exmoor Country Club by her third year.

This fall will find Reality at the University of Oregon, where she’ll major in Exploratory Science with a focus on Pre-Med. She chose the school for several reasons, but said the comfortable environment was the main selling point.

“The academics are great, and the student life is off the charts,” she said of the school.

Reality still isn’t a golfer, although she won two putting contests while in Chicago, but she imagines golf could have a role in her life.

“Whenever I hear somebody mention golf now it piques my interest,” she said. “It’s really a cool thing.”

And just because she’s graduated from the caddie program, she hasn’t stopped promoting it. Reality was the first student from Las Vegas to go through the Caddie Academy, but she won’t be the last. She has helped recruit others in town, met with plenty of parents and students, and now 11 students from Las Vegas schools are in the program.

“I try to stress that what you put in and is what you get out of it,” she said.

In her case, it’s a four-year scholarship to a prestigious university and a ton of life lessons and friendships.

Students and parents interested in finding out more about the program or to apply can find details at www.wgacaddieacademy.org . The application process opens in January for current high school freshmen.

Chip Shots

* Registration closes Wednesday for the 2020 Nevada State Amateur Championship to be held July 10-12 at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson. The tournament is open to male members of the Southern Nevada Golf Association and Northern Nevada Golf Association who have been invited to compete by their association or by the State Championship Committee. J.J. Gresco, a senior at UNLV from Scottsdale, Arizona, is the defending champion.

* Las Vegas resident Collin Morikawa’s impressive streak to start his PGA Tour career came to an end Friday when he missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn. Morikawa had made 22 consecutive cuts to begin his career, the second longest run in PGA Tour history. He fell three cuts shy of matching Tiger Woods, who began his career with 25 consecutive cuts made in 1996 and 1997.

Greg Robertson is a freelance reporter who covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at robertsongt@gmail.com

MOST READ
1
Clark County sees record 971 new coronavirus cases in 1 day
Clark County sees record 971 new coronavirus cases in 1 day
2
Here’s what police in Clark County will do if you’re not wearing a mask
Here’s what police in Clark County will do if you’re not wearing a mask
3
Do’s and don’ts of wearing face masks in Nevada
Do’s and don’ts of wearing face masks in Nevada
4
Mandatory masks embraced by most on Strip, around Las Vegas — blog
Mandatory masks embraced by most on Strip, around Las Vegas — blog
5
Younger Nevadans driving new surge of COVID-19 cases
Younger Nevadans driving new surge of COVID-19 cases
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Brooks Koepka watches his shot off the second tee during the final round of the RBC Heritage go ...
Koepka, McDowell withdraw from Travelers Championship
By Doug Ferguson The Associated Press

Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell withdrew from Travelers Championship in Connecticut Wednesday after both their caddies tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nick Watney tries to guide his shot after teeing off on the third hole during the annual Justin ...
Henderson resident Watney 1st on PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19
By Doug Ferguson The Associated Press

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Five-time PGA Tour winner and Henderson resident Nick Watney tested positive Friday for the coronavirus, the first player with a confirmed infection since golf resumed a full schedule last week.

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, chips into the hole for a birdie on the 16th green during th ...
Best bets for PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage
By / RJ

Top-ranked Rory McIlroy is the 14-1 favorite at the Westgate sportsbook, followed by No. 3 Justin Thomas (16-1), No. 13 Bryson DeChambeau (16-1) and No. 2 Jon Rahm (18-1).