86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golf

Emotional and proud, Clarke welcomes Open back to N. Ireland

By Steve Douglas The Associated Press
July 18, 2019 - 6:01 am
 

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — It was about 6:30 a.m. when Darren Clarke, sporting a gray beard to match his swept-back gray hair, walked onto the first tee at Royal Portrush to hit the opening shot of a British Open he never thought would happen.

He almost welled up when his name was announced to applause from the packed horseshoe grandstand at No. 1 and the galleries lining the fairway.

An hour later, he was leading the championship after three birdies in his opening five holes, receiving the kind of roars he hasn’t heard since lifting the claret jug at Royal St. George’s in 2011.

“I didn’t think I’d feel the way I did,” said Clarke, who was just as emotional as he strode down the 18th fairway, saluting the crowds with his putter in his right hand.

Clarke wound up shooting an even-par 71. If the score wasn’t memorable, the experience certainly was.

With “The Troubles” mainly behind them since the 1998 Good Friday peace accord, the Northern Irish are hosting golf’s oldest major for the first time since Max Faulkner won at Royal Portrush in 1951. It is back 68 years later, in a pretty town Clarke now calls home.

“You go back and take a look at some of the pictures 20 years ago, we wouldn’t be standing having this conversation,” he said. “You go down the street, maybe not here, but you see police everywhere, you see Army everywhere. You don’t see that anymore. We’re very proud of our country.”

It is why that first shot meant so much to him, why he felt the kind of nerves he hasn’t experienced for a while after waking up at 3:15 a.m.

The silver claret jug on display next to him, Clarke found the right of the fairway at No. 1 and later holed a 15-foot putt for birdie. More birdies came at the par-3 third and the tough fifth that runs out toward the North Atlantic.

It was a mixed round after that as he played some shots “that come with being 50,” like a 4-iron at the par-5 No. 7 that squirted so far right he had to take an unplayable lie from thick grass.

He hit to inside two feet, though, for a birdie at No. 15 and struck an approach right at the flag at No. 18, where he made par.

“I was going to enjoy myself all week,” Clarke said. “And I probably smiled a little bit more today than I have been.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Phil Mickelson of the United States walks on the 18th green during a practice round ahead of th ...
Phil Mickelson honored for 25 years in top 50
By Doug Ferguson The Associated Press

One of the hallmarks of Mickelson’s career is playing for so long at a consistently high level, and the Official World Golf Ranking board honored him for a feat that might be as remarkable as his 47 wins worldwide or his five majors.

Collin Morikawa hits out of a bunker at 18 during the third round of the 3M Open golf tournamen ...
Golfer Collin Morikawa making move to Las Vegas
By Brian Hurlburt Special to the / RJ

A local PGA of America golf professional has confirmed that former Cal-Berkeley all-American golfer and current PGA Tour player Collin Morikawa, 22, is making the move to Las Vegas.

Kurt Kitayama of the U.S. tees off on the 5th hole during round one of the Dubai Desert Classic ...
Wisdom of former UNLV coach spurs Kitayama at British Open
By Brian Hurlburt Special to / RJ

Former UNLV golfer Kurt Kitayama and former player and coach J.C Deacon have always shared a bond away from golf, but now an on-the-course partnership is producing stellar results on the European Tour.

Aerial photo of Wynn Las Vegas and construction of the new golf course on Wed., August 22, 2018 ...
Wynn Las Vegas golf course expected to open in October
By / RJ

The 18-hole course, which sits near Wynn Las Vegas, was designed by golf course architect Tom Fazio with help from his son, Logan. According to a statement from the company, it is the only course connected to a resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Southern Highlands founder Garry Goett at the 2019 Governor's ...
New Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame class revealed
By Brian Hurlburt Special to the / RJ

The Night of Induction is Saturday, Sept. 28 at The Hill at TPC Summerlin, preceded by a golf tournament Sept. 27 at Spanish Trail.

Charley Hoffman watches a shot on the second hole during the final round of the Texas Open golf ...
Bragging rights on line during Shriners Clash of the Clubs
By Brian Hurlburt Special to the / RJ

The event is the official Monday pro-am for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and features four-player amateur teams from golf clubs who are paired with a PGA Tour professional.

Sung Hyun Park watches her tee shot on the 3rd hole during the final round of the LPGA Walmart ...
Sung Hyun Park birdies 18th for LPGA Tour victory in Arkansas
By Chip Souza The Associated Press

Sung Hyun Park two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th to win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday for her second LPGA Tour victory of the season and seventh overall.