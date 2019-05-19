73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golf

Koepka avoids historic collapse to win PGA Championship

By Doug Ferguson The Associated Press
May 19, 2019 - 4:26 pm
 
Updated May 19, 2019 - 4:28 pm

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — Brooks Koepka took his place in PGA Championship history with a victory, minus the style points.

In a raging wind that turned Bethpage Black into a beast, Koepka lost all but one shot of his record seven-shot lead Sunday. He lost the brutal Long Island crowd, which began chanting “DJ!” for Dustin Johnson as Koepka was on his way to a fourth straight bogey.

But he delivered the key shots over the closing stretch as Johnson faded with two straight bogeys, closed with a 4-over 74 for a two-shot victory and joined Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners of the PGA Championship since it went to stroke play in 1958.

Koepka said at the start of the week that majors are sometimes the easiest to win.

This one should have been. It wasn’t.

His 74 was the highest final round by a PGA champion in 15 years.

“I’m just glad I don’t have to play any more holes,” Koepka said. “That was a stressful round of golf. I’m glad to have this thing back in my hands.”

Koepka appeared to wrap it up with a gap wedge from 156 yards to 2 feet on the 10th hole for a birdie, as Johnson made his first bogey of the round up ahead on the 11th. That restored the lead to six shots, and the coronation was on.

And then it all changed in a New York minute.

Koepka missed three straight fairways and made three straight bogeys, having to make a 6-foot putt on No. 11 to keep it from being worse. The wind was so fickle that it died as he hit 7-iron to the par-3 14th that sailed over the green, leading to a fourth straight bogey.

The crowd sensed a collapse, and began chanting, “DJ! DJ! DJ!” as Koepka was playing the hole. Ahead of him, Johnson made birdie on the 15th — the toughest hole at Bethpage Black all week — and the lead was down to one.

That was as close as Johnson got.

His 5-iron pierced through a wind that gusted close to 25 mph, over the green and into a buried lie. He missed the 7-foot par putt, went long of the green on the par-3 17th for another bogey and had to settle for 69. He now has runner-up finishes in all four of the majors, the wrong kind of career Grand Slam.

Koepka returned to No. 1 in the world with a performance that defines his dominance in golf’s biggest events.

He becomes the first player to hold back-to-back titles in two majors at the same time, having won a second straight U.S. Open last summer 60 miles down the road at Shinnecock Hills. He was the first wire-to-wire winner in the PGA Championship since Hal Sutton at Riviera in 1983.

And what stakes his claim as one of the best in his generation was a third straight year winning a major. He joins a most elite group — only Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer have done that since the Masters began in 1934.

He now has four majors in his last eight, a streak not seen since Woods won seven out of 11 in the 2002 U.S. Open at Bethpage Black.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Brooks Koepka reacts after putting on the 13th green during the third round of the PGA Champion ...
Koepka keeps 7-shot lead at PGA Championship
By Doug Ferguson The Associated Press

Brooks Koepka is on the cusp of some elite company at the PGA Championship — in the record book, not on the leaderboard.

Coronado's boys golf team poses with the trophy after winning the Class 4A state championship a ...
Michael Sarro leads Coronado golfers to state crown
By Chris Boline Special / RJ

After helping Coronado capture its second straight team title, Michael Sarro topped Galena’s Ian Gilligan in a one-hole playoff to win the individual title in the Class 4A state golf tournament at Somersett Country Club.

In this Sunday, April 14, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods reacts as he wins the Masters golf tour ...
Tiger Woods dominates PGA Championship odds, props
RJ

The 15-time major champion is the 8-1 favorite to win the PGA Championship and a 20-1 shot to have the lead after Thursday’s first round at Bethpage Black in New York.

Tiger Woods flips his ball as he walks along the ninth green during a practice round for the PG ...
Tiger Woods favored in PGA Championship, but price not right
By Brian Blessing Special to the / RJ

There’s little value in his 8-1 odds, so golf handicapper Brian Blessing will look at Sergio Garcia at 50-1 and six others to win the second major of the year.