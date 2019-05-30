Las Vegas players vying for $1M top prize in US Women’s Open

The United States Golf Association announced on Tuesday a total purse increase to $5.5 million, up from $5 million last year. The tournament begins Thursday.

Inbee Park, of South Korea, tees off on the fifth hole during the final round of the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Inbee Park, of South Korea, tees off on the sixth hole during the third round of the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club, Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Danielle Kang hits out of a bunker on the fourth hole during the final round of the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Na Yeon Choi, of South Korea, hits out of a bunker up to the fifth green of the Lake Merced Golf Club during the final round of the Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic golf tournament Sunday, April 24, 2016, in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Na Yeon Choi, of South Korea, follows her putt on the fifth green of the Lake Merced Golf Club during the third round of the Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic golf tournament Saturday, April 23, 2016, in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Na Yeon Choi, of South Korea, follows her drive from the second tee of the Lake Merced Golf Club during the final round of the Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic golf tournament, Sunday, April 24, 2016, in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Danielle Kang hits on the second hole during the third round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Rancho Mirage, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Danielle Kang watches her shot on the second tee during the final round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., Sunday, April 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

A first-place prize of $1 million will be on the line for the first time in the U.S. Women’s Open.

The United States Golf Association announced on Tuesday a total purse increase to $5.5 million, up from $5 million last year. The tournament begins Thursday at the Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina.

Players with Las Vegas ties in the tournament include Inbee Park, a seven-time major champion and 2008 and 2013 U.S. Women’s Open champion; major champion Danielle Kang, winner of the 2017 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship; Na Yeon Choi, the 2012 U.S. Women’s Open champion; and Jenny Shin.

Park said she’s excited about the purse increase, but winning another trophy is more than enough motivation for the former Bishop Gorman High star.

“It (U.S. Open) has such special memories in my career, and especially the last one I won in 2013,” Park said during a news conference. “I still remember it like it was yesterday. It was my third major in a row for that year, and becoming two-time champion of the U.S. Women’s Open is just something that’s unforgettable in my golfing career.

“If I can write my name one more time on the trophy, that will be just something unreal.”

Kang has put together a solid season and is 14th on the LPGA Tour money list, but she withdrew from last week’s Pure Silk Championship after the first round without an explanation. But she will play this week and is couldn’t be more excited.

“My caddie, friends and family will all tell you that this is the most relaxing week for me,” Kang said in a USGA YouTube interview. “I don’t know why, but I am so happy to be at the home of the USGA. Everything just relaxes me. I can’t wait to get started.”

Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.