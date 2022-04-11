Las Vegas resident flourishes in final round of Masters

Collin Morikawa shot a 5-under 67 Sunday at the Masters, matching the second lowest round of the tournament, to finish at 4 under and alone in fifth place.

Collin Morikawa celebrates after holing out on the 18th hole for a birdie during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Collin Morikawa had little chance of catching Scottie Scheffler starting the final round of the Masters, so he went out and did the next best thing.

The Las Vegas resident shot a 5-under 67 Sunday at Augusta, Georgia, matching the second lowest round of the tournament, to finish at 4 under and alone in fifth place. Morikawa had an eagle on No. 13 and six birdies, none more dramatic than his hole-out from the bunker on No. 18 — just seconds after playing partner Rory McIlroy did the same thing.

Morikawa told the Golf Channel he felt comfortable with his performance and “felt like I was playing Collin golf.”

Three other Las Vegas players also posted their low rounds of the week Sunday. Kevin Na had a 69 to finish at 2 over in a tie for 14th, while Seamus Power had a 70 to finish at 4 over in a tie for 27th. Former UNLV standout Adam Scott had his third 74 of the week to post 14 over and a tie for 48th.

