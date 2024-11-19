LIV Golf appears likely to skip Las Vegas in 2025 season

LIV Golf has announced 10 of its 14 events for 2025 so far and Las Vegas is not on the list. That makes a return for the breakaway circuit unlikely.

Jon Rahm prepares to hit onto the 18th green during LIV Golf Las Vegas Pro-Am tournament at Las Vegas Country Club, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tyrrell Hatton of team Legion XIII drives off the tee during the first round of LIV Golf Las Vegas tournament at Las Vegas Country Club, on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jon Rahm, right, of team Legion XIII watches his tee drive as Brooks Koepka of team Smash GC looks on during the first round of LIV Golf Las Vegas tournament at Las Vegas Country Club, on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sebastian Munoz of team Torque GC watches his putt on the 18th green during the second round of LIV Golf Las Vegas tournament at Las Vegas Country Club, on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Dustin Johnson of team Aces GC watches his drive off the tee during the first round of LIV Golf Las Vegas tournament at Las Vegas Country Club, on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The slim chances of LIV Golf returning to Las Vegas in 2025 became even narrower when the golf league announced another section of next season’s schedule without Nevada on the list.

LIV Golf has now revealed 10 of the 14 events it plans to play next year. Not only is Las Vegas missing, but the heavily international schedule features just three stops in the United States. Events in Dallas (June 27-29), Chicago (Aug. 8-10) and Indianapolis (Aug. 15-17) were part of the latest announcement Nov. 13, along with South Korea, Spain and England.

The tour previously announced early-season events in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore.

LIV Golf held its first U.S. event at Las Vegas Country Club during Super Bowl week in early February. Dustin Johnson won the event.

Allen Barrett, vice president of communications for LIV Golf, would not comment on whether Las Vegas would be among the final four events still to be announced.

“No further updates outside of (last week’s) announcement,” he said in an email to the Review-Journal.

Sports Business Journal, quoting unnamed sources, reported last week that LIV Golf would not be returning to Las Vegas, Houston, Nashville or Greenbrier, West Virginia, in 2025.

Fighting for a job

The final week of the PGA Tour season has arrived, and with it comes players jockeying for position to secure playing privileges for 2025. That includes a number of Las Vegas-based players.

Maverick McNealy (52) and Seamus Power (55) have locked up spots inside the top 60, which gives them full playing privileges as well as entry into the first two signature events at Pebble Beach and Riviera.

Min Woo Lee (65), Doug Ghim (71), Kurt Kitayama (78), Harry Hall (83), Rico Hoey (85) and David Lipsky (95) are comfortably within the top 125 to secure their cards for 2025. Hall also has a guarantee for 2026 thanks to his win in Kentucky earlier this season. Ghim is the only one in the group playing in this week’s RSM Classic, where a win could move him into the top 60.

Players with work to do include Taylor Montgomery (137), Joseph Bramlett (147) and Ryan Moore (150), who likely need a top-three finish or higher to crack the top 125. Remaining in the top 150, however, will give them conditional status for next year.

Further down the list, Justin Suh (165), Scott Piercy (181) and Norman Xiong (187) need a win to avoid a trip to Q-School.

On the LPGA side, the regular season wrapped up Sunday with tough news for one player with Las Vegas ties.

Polly Mack, who played at UNLV in 2017 and 2018, missed the cut at The Annika and slipped from 97th to 101st on the points list. Only the top 100 retain full playing status for next season. Mack will still get into several tournaments next season, but could go back to the final stage of Q-School in an effort to improve her status.

Three Las Vegas players are in the field for this week’s CME Group Tour Championship and its record $11 million purse. Rose Zhang (21), Jenny Shin (42) and Allisen Corpuz (43) finished in the top 60. Alison Lee missed out at No. 67 but has full status for 2025.

Chip shots

*Southern Nevada Junior Golf is offering packages as part of its Dollars for Scholars program that includes golf at area courses. Package 1 ($125) gets play at Palm Valley, Coyote Springs and Aliante. Package 2 ($125) is for Boulder City, Mountain Falls and Highland Falls. Package 3 ($160) includes Angel Park, Painted Desert, Desert Pines and Las Vegas Golf Club. Details are at e.givesmart.com/events/FFO.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.