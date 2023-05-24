LPGA Match Play notes: Vu’s golf career reaching stratosphere

Lilia Vu posted her best career finish in last year’s LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek. One year later, she’s on top of the golf world.

Lilia Vu hits off the first tee during the first day of round-robin play in the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Muni He chips on the ninth green during the first day of round-robin play in the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Lauren Coughlin chips onto the second green during the first day of round-robin play in the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Lauren Hartlage watches her tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the Chevron Championship women's golf tournament at The Club at Carlton Woods on Friday, April 21, 2023, in The Woodlands, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Lilia Vu left Shadow Creek one year ago exhausted but satisfied after posting a third-place finish, the best of her young LPGA career. Things have changed drastically since that Memorial Day weekend.

The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play launched her to a strong finish to 2022, followed by her first win in February in Thailand at the first full-field event of the season. Victory No. 2 came two months later at the year’s first major, the Chevron Championship, and she sits in Las Vegas as the top seed in this year’s event.

“I kind of came into the season with nothing, no pressure, and I just knew and had to trust that I was going to come out with a win this season,” Vu said Wednesday. “It came out right out of the gate, and then that’s when I knew, just playing free golf is when I play my best.”

Her strong game was on display Wednesday in her opening match, a 4-and-3 win over Lauren Hartlage. They stood all square through 11 holes before Vu rattled off four straight wins to close the match.

Vu, a standout at UCLA before turning pro, has moved up to No. 4 in the world rankings. And as a major champion, she suddenly finds herself with lots of commitments away from the course.

“It’s tough because I’m an introvert. It’s tough doing media,” she said.

But, she noted, it beats the alternative: “I love winning way more.”

Vegas killer

Muni He got into the LPGA Match Play as one of two sponsor invites, and she showed her thanks by beating the unofficial tournament host on her home course. He beat Danielle Kang 2 and 1 in a match she never trailed after losing the first hole.

She had no feelings of guilt about taking down the local star.

“I know she can go out there and put up honestly just a normal round for her and that would be good enough to win,” He said of Kang.

On Thursday, He draws another Las Vegas player in Alison Lee, who let a 3-up lead slip away Wednesday and settled for a tie with Maria Fassi.

“When I saw my grouping, I was like, ‘What are the chances?’” He said of drawing the two Las Vegas stars. “Someone must hate me.”

Second visit

Lauren Coughlin had never played golf in Las Vegas before this week, but she has been to the city on one other occasion.

But unlike the hushed tones of the golf course and the quiet ambience of Shadow Creek, Coughlin’s last trip couldn’t have been any different.

“In February I came here for the Metallica concert at Allegiant,” she said. “And it was awesome.”

