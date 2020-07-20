110°F
Golf

Morgan Goldstein cruises to win in women’s state amateur

By Greg Robertson Special to the Review-Journal
July 19, 2020 - 5:08 pm
 

Mother Nature was the only thing that could slow Morgan Goldstein on Sunday at the Nevada State Women’s Amateur Championship.

Goldstein was cruising to victory at Reflection Bay Golf Club before thunder rumbled and lightning flashed over Lake Las Vegas as if announcing her arrival at the 18th tee. A weather delay forced players off the course for a half-hour, delaying her coronation as champion of Nevada’s premier women’s golf tournament.

Goldstein shot a final-round 67 to finish at 11-under 133, good for an eight-shot victory over Lilly Denunzio, Hunter Pate and Yana Wilson.

“I was working on my swing prior to this, so coming into it I felt super confident in myself and my swing,” said Goldstein, a 2019 Faith Lutheran High School graduate who now plays golf at Iowa.

That confidence showed all over the course, as Goldstein made seven birdies Saturday and six Sunday, all on different holes. She said the majority of the credit goes to her driving.

Goldstein recently put a new driver in the bag and has spent the summer working out, giving her added distance. She’s also trying to emulate the swing of LPGA star Lexi Thompson, one of the game’s longest hitters.

Goldstein knew she had a lead, but was not aware exactly where she stood throughout the round. She said it didn’t matter because she was focused on playing her own game, regardless of the situation.

“After nine holes I knew I was ahead, but I didn’t know how far,” she said. “I was paying more attention to my swing.”

Because of that focus, Goldstein’s name will be added to a trophy that includes LPGA Hall of Famer Patty Sheehan, a four-time champion during the 1970s.

“I’m really proud of myself,” Goldstein said.

The list of former champions includes Pate, who won in back-to-back years at ages 12 and 13. Now a junior at Long Beach, Pate matched Goldstein with a 67 for Sunday’s low round.

Pate was part of the youthful trio that tied for second. Denunzio is a sophomore at Coronado High, and Wilson, 13, has yet to begin high school.

Two-time defending champion Veronica Joels, who plays at UNLV, was within four shots of the lead at the turn. But four bogeys on the back nine led to a 74 and a tie for eighth.

Greg Robertson is a freelance reporter who covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at robertsongt@gmail.com.

