Shadow Creek a major challenge for LPGA Match Play field

Ryann OÕToole, second from right, gets ready to putt on the 18th green during the practice day ahead of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Danielle Kang speaks during the practice day ahead of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Angela Stanford has seen a lot during her 20 years on the LPGA Tour. But this week — with a new event, format and course — is something special.

“This seems like the trifecta this week of match play, Vegas and Shadow Creek,” Stanford said. “It’s just awesome.”

The 64 players in the field are prepared for anything at the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, a five-day event on a difficult course in North Las Vegas.

“I think it’s a course that you can be aggressive if you want, but then it’s very much risk-reward, so it’s really fun for match play,” LPGA golfer Azahara Munoz said Tuesday after seeing the course for the first time. “I think when you play on a course like this (in stroke play), you have to play pretty safe, but not so much for match play. So I think it’s going to be fun.”

Munoz has an interesting definition of fun. Shadow Creek is playing an eye-popping 6,804 yards for the women, with undulating greens, rolling fairways and trouble at every turn.

But it’s also a course where good shots are rewarded.

“I always thought this golf course is probably beyond the major golf courses that we play all year,” said Inbee Park, the Las Vegas resident and second-ranked player in the world who is among the favorites to be the last player standing Sunday night.

Players have been divided into 16 groups of four, and those pods will play a round-robin format over the first three days. One golfer will emerge from each group and play a single-elimination tournament on the weekend.

But getting into the weekend will be a challenge, even for the top players.

Jin Young Ko is the No. 1 player in the world and winner of two majors in 2019. But it’s been five years since she played any match play, leaving her confidence shaky this week.

“It wasn’t good, so I don’t know,” she said of her last attempt in 2016 on the Korean LPGA. “Usually I like stroke play. I don’t like match play.”

Ko will certainly be tested in her pod, which includes European Solheim Cup stalwarts Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Masson. Nordqvist said experience is important, but the matches still come down to hitting the shots.

“Even if someone says they don’t like match play, they’re all very consistent and good players,” Nordqvist said. “So I’m sure they’ll still bring it.”

One player almost everyone is expecting to bring it is Danielle Kang, who knows better than anyone how challenging Shadow Creek can be. The Las Vegas resident and MGM Resorts ambassador has played the course dozens of times over the years.

“Shadow Creek is a monster of a golf course,” said Kang. “Mistakes are just right around the corner. For match play, I think you’ll see a lot of players making high numbers and people making mistakes left and right off the tee, around the greens. It’s never done until the ball drops in the hole here.”

Kang is the highest-ranked American player in the field, one that is missing Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda and Lexi Thompson. They will all be a part of the American Solheim Cup team later this year and are bypassing a rare opportunity to take part in match play.

“You know, we’ve got to trust that they’re doing what’s best for them,” said Stanford, who is not only playing this week but scouting players for her role as Solheim Cup assistant captain. “Having the U.S. Open next week, you know, they have their reasons.”

Kang is not bothered her teammates aren’t at Shadow Creek.

“I’m not disappointed about anything this week,” she said. “I’m home, MGM, one of my best sponsors, is hosting an event at Shadow Creek for the LPGA. I’ve got nothing to complain about.”

Greg Robertson is a freelance reporter who covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at robertsongt@gmail.com .