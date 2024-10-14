90°F
Shriners Open

7 golfers join Shriners field before tournament tees off Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2024 - 4:33 pm
 
Updated October 14, 2024 - 4:33 pm

Matt McCarty, who won the Black Desert Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory in just his third start, was added to the field of this week’s Shriners Children’s Open on Monday.

Henrik Norlander, who tied for eighth, also joined the field as a result of his top-10 finish in the Utah event.

The two were part of a shuffling of the field as the PGA Tour gears up for the 42nd playing of the tournament at TPC Summerlin. That included Las Vegas resident Norman Xiong moving in from first alternate after Max Greyserman withdrew.

Four others joined the field at a Monday qualifier at Spanish Trail, where PGA Tour veteran Lanto Griffin was the medalist with a 9-under 62. Griffin was in contention all week at the 2023 Shriners before fading on Sunday to finish in a tie for 13th.

Others earning spots via the qualifier were PGA Tour veteran Morgan Hoffmann (63); Phoenix resident Nicolo Galletti (63), who has made a dozen starts on the DP World Tour this year; and Neal Shipley (64), the low amateur at both the Masters and U.S. Open this year, who has since turned pro. Shipley won a six-way playoff for the final spot.

Hoffmann’s journey in golf has been well documented. He left the tour in 2017 for more than four years following his diagnosis and battle with muscular dystrophy.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

