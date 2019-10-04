84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Shriners Open

Patrick Cantlay, Brian Stuard share early Shriners Open lead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2019 - 1:10 pm
 

Patrick Cantlay and Brian Stuard are tied for the lead at 12-under-par 130 halfway through the second round Friday in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin.

Cantlay fired a 7-under 64 after opening with a 66. Stuard shot 65 for the second consecutive round and did not record a bogey Friday.

First-round leader Nick Taylor teed off at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Phil Mickelson takes a selfie with fan Joan DeVaney of Saratoga Springs, N.Y. on the first tee ...
Strongest Shriners field since 2003 ready to tee off
By Brian Hurlburt Special to the / RJ

According to PGA Tour officials, the world’s top-ranked golfer is playing in Las Vegas’ PGA Tour event for the first time since 1988.

Charley Hoffman of the United States plays onto the 15th green during a practice round ahead of ...
Former UNLV star Charley Hoffman returns for Shriners Open
By Brian Hurlburt Special to the / RJ

The 42-year-old missed the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open last year because of a scheduling conflict, the first time he hasn’t played in the local event since 2006.