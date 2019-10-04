Patrick Cantlay, Brian Stuard share early Shriners Open lead

Patrick Cantlay and Brian Stuard are tied for the lead at 12-under 130 halfway through the second round Friday in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin.

Nick Taylor watches his shot on the seventh tee during Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Patrick Cantlay and Brian Stuard are tied for the lead at 12-under-par 130 halfway through the second round Friday in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin.

Cantlay fired a 7-under 64 after opening with a 66. Stuard shot 65 for the second consecutive round and did not record a bogey Friday.

First-round leader Nick Taylor teed off at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.