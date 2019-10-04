Patrick Cantlay, Brian Stuard share early Shriners Open lead
Patrick Cantlay and Brian Stuard are tied for the lead at 12-under 130 halfway through the second round Friday in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin.
Cantlay fired a 7-under 64 after opening with a 66. Stuard shot 65 for the second consecutive round and did not record a bogey Friday.
First-round leader Nick Taylor teed off at 1 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
