Nevada’s most accomplished amateur golfer earns another honor

The most accomplished amateur golfer in Nevada history took his place in his third different Hall of Fame last week.

Brady Exber knows Las Vegas golf history and has served as SNGA president and won player of the year awards. Here is shown after winning the 2014 British Senior Amateur, one of 100 amateur tournaments he has won during his career. (Brady Exber)

Hall of Fame induction ceremonies are nothing new for Brady Exber. He joined the Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame in 2006 and the National Senior Golf Amateur Hall of Fame in 2017.

He was added to the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame on Friday.

The moment was historic for Exber. He became the first amateur golfer ever added to the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame ranks.

“It’s very, very special to go in as an amateur athlete. I celebrate that,” said Exber, 66. “I celebrate the fact that I’ve always been a amateur.”

Exber never really played like one, however.

He has won more than 100 tournaments around the world over the years, including both the Senior British Amateur and the Canadian Senior Amateur in 2014. He has also been the Southern Nevada Golf Association player of the year nine times.

“Amateur sports have done a lot for me in my life,” Exber said. “To be honored in a community that I was born and raised in by people that I always looked up to … there’s nothing better.”

Exber’s impact on the game has gone well beyond his exploits as a player. He has helped the SNGA and Nevada State Golf Association and taken part in various philanthropic efforts.

He grew up in the shadow of his successful father, Mel Exber, who owned the Las Vegas Club and El Cortez. Mel Exber is credited with creating the parlay card.

The Exbers were huge baseball fans, which led Brady to become a part-owner of the Houston Astros.

“I never really aspired to be a professional,” he said of his golf career. “But it was never in the cards for me anyway.”

Local icon passes

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Las Vegas Golf Club for Monte Carlo Money, a Las Vegas golf legend who died May 30 in Murrieta, California. He was 69.

Las Vegas Golf Club is an appropriate location for the service since it was the site of one of Money’s greatest accomplishments. He fired a 14-under 58 on the course in 1981, a record that stood for almost four decades until Jhared Hack shot 57 on the layout in 2021. It was one of 11 course records Money established across the Western United States.

Money qualified for two U.S. Opens and a handful of PGA Tour events, but never became a full tour member. Money won countless tournaments as a junior. He also played at Clark and VoTech high schools and spent a semester at UNLV.

“His health began to fail him, but his faith kept him going despite the adversity he faced,” said Philip Moulton, a friend Money played with often. “We spoke many time these last 20 years and he was always hopeful, but often let down due to the difficulties in his health.”

Money is survived by three children, four siblings and a grandchild. A GoFundMe account, Help Honor Monte Money’s Legacy Memorial, has been established to help finance funeral expenses.

Shriners tickets

Tickets for the PGA Tour’s Shriners Children’s Open are on sale, with a special 25 percent off discount being offered for those who buy tickets by July 1.

The deal means general admission tickets to the tournament, which is set for Oct. 17-20 at TPC Summerlin, can be had for just $23. Club 360 passes, which give spectators free drinks and panoramic views of the course, are reduced to $98. Tickets for The Spot, which is located above the 17th tee and includes all-inclusive food and drinks, are $225 with the deal.

Tickets are available at shrinerschildrensopen.com.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.