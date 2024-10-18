Shriners Children’s Open 2nd round delayed by high winds

The start of the second round for the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin has been delayed because of high winds, PGA Tour officials announced Friday.

Maverick McNealy chips a shot onto the green at hole #18 during the opening round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The tournament will start no earlier than 10:55 a.m. with gates set to open at 11 a.m. These times are still subject to further delays.

Due to high winds, round two tee times at the Shriners Children’s Open are delayed an additional two hours for a total delay of four hours. Start time now scheduled for 10:55 a.m. PT https://t.co/PE74RaxspG — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) October 18, 2024

“The Friday morning delay at the Shriners Children’s Open is due to the extremely high winds we are experiencing in Las Vegas,” chief referee Stephen Cox said in a statement. “For the safety of operational staff, tournament volunteers, spectators, and our athletes and caddies, we have extended the delay as we continue to monitor the situation.”

Taylor Pendrith shot a 10-under 61 to lead by three shots after the first round.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

