World’s No. 1 golfer headlines field for LPGA event at Shadow Creek

The top-ranked women’s golfer in the world rankings is the biggest name in a star-studded field for the LPGA’s T-Mobile Match Play next week at Shadow Creek.

Alison Lee hits from the fourth tee during the final round of LPGA's Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Anna Nordqvist throws her ball to her caddie on the third green during the first round of LPGA Ford Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Gilbert, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Paula Creamer reacts to missing her shot on the first green during the first round of LPGA Ford Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Gilbert, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Lydia Ko smiles after her shot on the eighth green during the first round of LPGA Ford Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Gilbert, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Nelly Korda hits from the second tee during the first round of LPGA Ford Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Gilbert, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Nelly Korda walks up the eighth fairway during the first round of LPGA Ford Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Gilbert, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Ayaka Furue has reached the championship match of the T-Mobile Match Play each of the past two years at Shadow Creek. She’ll have to overcome the best field in tournament history if she hopes to get back again next week.

Nelly Korda, Celine Boutier, Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee and a host of the LPGA Tour’s top players are officially in the field after entries closed Friday afternoon. It’s a mixture of current stars, up-and-coming players and 21 major championship winners in the 96-player field.

Korda is at the top of the list, playing in Las Vegas for the first time in the tournament’s four-year history. The world’s top-ranked player has won her last two starts on the LPGA Tour and is in contention this week at the halfway point of the Ford Championship outside Phoenix, making it possible she could be chasing four consecutive wins next week.

The tour’s three most popular players — Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson and Rose Zhang — will all be at Shadow Creek. Henderson has been a regular in the tournament, while Thompson and Zhang are making their debuts. The last time Thompson played in Las Vegas, she flirted with making the cut in the PGA Tour’s Shriners Children’s Open.

In addition to Zhang, four other Las Vegas players will be in the tournament, which begins Wednesday with three days of stroke play and two days of match play on the weekend. Veterans Danielle Kang, Jenny Shin and Alison Lee are back for the fourth time, while UNLV junior McKenzi Hall is playing an LPGA event for the first time thanks to a sponsor invite.

Young stars in the field include Andrea Lee, Allisen Corpuz, Sarah Schmelzel, Albane Valenzuela and Megan Khang, while veteran major championship winners include Paula Creamer, Brittany Lincicome, Angela Stanford and Anna Nordqvist.

Pajaree Anannarukarn, who defeated Furue 3 and 1 in last year’s championship match, is back to defend her title.

Top players who are bypassing Las Vegas include No. 2 Lilia Vu, who has been battling back issues, and No. 6 Jin Young Ko, who has previously expressed a dislike for match play.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

T-Mobile Match Play field

At Shadow Creek

Wednesday-April 7

Marina Alex

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Ashleigh Buhai

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Matilda Castren

Peiyun Chien

Hye-Jin Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Jenny Coleman

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Paula Creamer

Daniela Darquea

Perrine Delacour

Gemma Dryburgh

Ally Ewing

Maria Fassi

Isabella Fierro

Ayaka Furue

Kristen Gillman

Linn Grant

McKenzi Hall

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Mone Inami

Eun Hee Ji

Jiwon Jeon

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Minji Kang

Minami Katsu

Sarah Kemp

Megan Khang

Auston Kim

Hyo Joo Kim

Sei Young Kim

Cheyenne Knight

Lydia Ko

Nelly Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Agathe Laisne

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Alison Lee

Andrea Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Minjee Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Roberta Liti

Yan Liu

Yu Liu

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Caroline Masson

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Azahara Munoz

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O'Toole

Bianca Pagdanganan

Alexa Pano

Hee Young Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Sophia Popov

Paula Reto

Gabriela Ruffels

Haeran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Maja Stark

Linnea Strom

Jasmine Suwannapura

Elizabeth Sokol

Angela Stanford

Bailey Tardy

Lexi Thompson

Yani Tseng

Albane Valenzuela

Chanettee Wannasaen

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Angel Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Rose Zhang

* One spot TBD