World’s No. 1 golfer headlines field for LPGA event at Shadow Creek
The top-ranked women’s golfer in the world rankings is the biggest name in a star-studded field for the LPGA’s T-Mobile Match Play next week at Shadow Creek.
Ayaka Furue has reached the championship match of the T-Mobile Match Play each of the past two years at Shadow Creek. She’ll have to overcome the best field in tournament history if she hopes to get back again next week.
Nelly Korda, Celine Boutier, Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee and a host of the LPGA Tour’s top players are officially in the field after entries closed Friday afternoon. It’s a mixture of current stars, up-and-coming players and 21 major championship winners in the 96-player field.
Korda is at the top of the list, playing in Las Vegas for the first time in the tournament’s four-year history. The world’s top-ranked player has won her last two starts on the LPGA Tour and is in contention this week at the halfway point of the Ford Championship outside Phoenix, making it possible she could be chasing four consecutive wins next week.
The tour’s three most popular players — Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson and Rose Zhang — will all be at Shadow Creek. Henderson has been a regular in the tournament, while Thompson and Zhang are making their debuts. The last time Thompson played in Las Vegas, she flirted with making the cut in the PGA Tour’s Shriners Children’s Open.
In addition to Zhang, four other Las Vegas players will be in the tournament, which begins Wednesday with three days of stroke play and two days of match play on the weekend. Veterans Danielle Kang, Jenny Shin and Alison Lee are back for the fourth time, while UNLV junior McKenzi Hall is playing an LPGA event for the first time thanks to a sponsor invite.
Young stars in the field include Andrea Lee, Allisen Corpuz, Sarah Schmelzel, Albane Valenzuela and Megan Khang, while veteran major championship winners include Paula Creamer, Brittany Lincicome, Angela Stanford and Anna Nordqvist.
Pajaree Anannarukarn, who defeated Furue 3 and 1 in last year’s championship match, is back to defend her title.
Top players who are bypassing Las Vegas include No. 2 Lilia Vu, who has been battling back issues, and No. 6 Jin Young Ko, who has previously expressed a dislike for match play.
T-Mobile Match Play field
At Shadow Creek
Wednesday-April 7
Marina Alex
Narin An
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Aditi Ashok
Ashleigh Buhai
Celine Borge
Celine Boutier
Matilda Castren
Peiyun Chien
Hye-Jin Choi
In Gee Chun
Carlota Ciganda
Jenny Coleman
Allisen Corpuz
Lauren Coughlin
Paula Creamer
Daniela Darquea
Perrine Delacour
Gemma Dryburgh
Ally Ewing
Maria Fassi
Isabella Fierro
Ayaka Furue
Kristen Gillman
Linn Grant
McKenzi Hall
Nasa Hataoka
Brooke Henderson
Esther Henseleit
Mone Inami
Eun Hee Ji
Jiwon Jeon
Ariya Jutanugarn
Moriya Jutanugarn
Danielle Kang
Minji Kang
Minami Katsu
Sarah Kemp
Megan Khang
Auston Kim
Hyo Joo Kim
Sei Young Kim
Cheyenne Knight
Lydia Ko
Nelly Korda
Jennifer Kupcho
Stephanie Kyriacou
Agathe Laisne
Maude-Aimee Leblanc
Alison Lee
Andrea Lee
Mi Hyang Lee
Minjee Lee
Jeongeun Lee6
Brittany Lincicome
Pernilla Lindberg
Roberta Liti
Yan Liu
Yu Liu
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Leona Maguire
Caroline Masson
Stephanie Meadow
Wichanee Meechai
Azahara Munoz
Anna Nordqvist
Ryann O'Toole
Bianca Pagdanganan
Alexa Pano
Hee Young Park
Emily Kristine Pedersen
Sophia Popov
Paula Reto
Gabriela Ruffels
Haeran Ryu
Madelene Sagstrom
Yuka Saso
Sarah Schmelzel
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Hinako Shibuno
Jenny Shin
Maja Stark
Linnea Strom
Jasmine Suwannapura
Elizabeth Sokol
Angela Stanford
Bailey Tardy
Lexi Thompson
Yani Tseng
Albane Valenzuela
Chanettee Wannasaen
Lindsey Weaver-Wright
Angel Yin
Pavarisa Yoktuan
Rose Zhang
* One spot TBD