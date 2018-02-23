3 things to look for in the Lights FC-D.C. United game

The Lights will play their last preseason game at 8 p.m. Saturday at Cashman Field.

The Lights FC plays its final exhibition game against Major League Soccer’s D.C. United at 8 p.m. Saturday at Cashman Field.

Here are three things to look for in the match:

1. Result driven

The Lights scored their first two goals in last Saturday’s exhibition game against MLS’ Vancouver Whitecaps FC; now they should be looking for their first result.

D.C., which finished last in MLS’ Eastern Conference in 2017, always loomed as the team’s best chance to get one this preseason, even though United will likely use the game to prepare for its March 3 season opener at Orlando City SC.

The Lights came close to a victory over Vancouver, erasing a 2-0 deficit with 10 men before falling 3-2 thanks to a penalty kick in the 74th minute. If the team can avoid a third red card in three games it should have a chance for a tie or a win.

“Just coming back and scoring the two goals, it was really motivating for us,” midfielder Adolfo Guzman said. “We’re excited. We trained hard this week to get back and get our mojo going on.”

2. Chef Sola

The Lights’ play notably improved from their first preseason game to their second, with new starters Daigamo Kobayashi and Samuel Ochoa both making a positive impact.

Kobayashi, a midfielder, helped connect the team’s attack from the back to the front while Ochoa, a forward, drew a foul that led to a penalty kick and the Lights second goal.

Outside of the loss of forward/attacking midfielder Gerardo Lugo, the team likely won’t shake up its lineup as much this week. Coach Jose Luis Sanchez Sola commented after the loss to Vancouver that the Lights’ core was in place and now it was about refining things.

“After 57 days of training, my general thought is that today, we have the bread of the cake,” Sola said. “It’s important to have the bread of the cake but it’s not a cake yet. We need to put some details on that and we are on that way.”

3. Hello to Adu

Just more than 14 years ago, D.C. selected 14-year-old Freddy Adu with the first overall pick in the 2004 MLS SuperDraft.

Now Adu, an attacking midfielder, is with the Lights and attempting to continue a career that has not lived up to the enormous promise United saw in him.

Adu made 87 appearances for D.C. from 2004-06 and scored 11 goals, but once he left the U.S. capitol he became a soccer journeyman. He still hasn’t appeared for the Lights this preseason, but after surviving a round of roster cuts it might be time to see what Adu can do against his former team.

“I know one of my teammates Freddy played (in D.C.),” goalkeeper Angel Alvarez said. “It’s exciting to play all these MLS teams. It’s such a great experience.”

