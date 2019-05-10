Gameday preview: Lights FC vs. Switchbacks FC

This is the Lights’ second home game in a row in a stretch where they play eight home matches in 11 dates.

Las Vegas Lights FC fans cheer at the start of a United Soccer League match against the Austin Bold FC at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 9, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

LIGHTS FC PREVIEW

■ Who: Lights FC (3-4-2) vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (2-5-2)

■ What: United Soccer League regular-season match

■ When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

■ Where: Cashman Field

■ TV: KVCW-DT (Channel 12). Streaming: ESPN+

■ Radio: Spanish only, KENO-AM (1460)

■ Tickets: Starting at $15 at LightsFC.com/Tix or at La Bonita Supermarkets

■ Promotion: All moms driving minivans receive complimentary parking and 50 percent discount on women’s merchandise.

■ Lights FC outlook: This is the Lights’ second home game in a row in a stretch where they play eight home matches in 11 dates. … They are coming off a 4-2 victory last Saturday over the Sacramento Republic FC. … They play at home again Tuesday in a second-round match in the U.S. Open Cup against Cal FC. … The Lights are 12th in the Western Conference standings, one point out of a playoff spot. … Irvin Parra leads the team with five goals. He scored once and assisted on two goals against Sacramento. … They are undefeated at home (3-0-1). Defenders Kevin Garcia Lopez and Bryan de la Fuente will be sidelined with injuries.

■ Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC outlook: The Switchbacks are winless since March 23, losing four matches and tying two others. … They are 1-2-2 on the road. … They are led by Jordan Burt and Shane Malcolm, who each have three goals. … Their first seven games featured 16-year-old goalkeeper Abraham Rodriguez, who was the second-youngest player to be named USL Championship Player of the Week.

Las Vegas Review-Journal