71°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Lights FC/Soccer

Gameday preview: Lights FC vs. Switchbacks FC

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2019 - 11:51 am
 

LIGHTS FC PREVIEW

Who: Lights FC (3-4-2) vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (2-5-2)

What: United Soccer League regular-season match

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cashman Field

TV: KVCW-DT (Channel 12). Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Spanish only, KENO-AM (1460)

Tickets: Starting at $15 at LightsFC.com/Tix or at La Bonita Supermarkets

Promotion: All moms driving minivans receive complimentary parking and 50 percent discount on women’s merchandise.

Lights FC outlook: This is the Lights’ second home game in a row in a stretch where they play eight home matches in 11 dates. … They are coming off a 4-2 victory last Saturday over the Sacramento Republic FC. … They play at home again Tuesday in a second-round match in the U.S. Open Cup against Cal FC. … The Lights are 12th in the Western Conference standings, one point out of a playoff spot. … Irvin Parra leads the team with five goals. He scored once and assisted on two goals against Sacramento. … They are undefeated at home (3-0-1). Defenders Kevin Garcia Lopez and Bryan de la Fuente will be sidelined with injuries.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC outlook: The Switchbacks are winless since March 23, losing four matches and tying two others. … They are 1-2-2 on the road. … They are led by Jordan Burt and Shane Malcolm, who each have three goals. … Their first seven games featured 16-year-old goalkeeper Abraham Rodriguez, who was the second-youngest player to be named USL Championship Player of the Week.

Las Vegas Review-Journal

THE LATEST
Liverpool's Divock Origi, center, celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during ...
Liverpool stuns Barcelona to reach Champions League final
By Steve Douglas The Associated Press

It was only the third time in the history of the European Cup that a team came from three goals down after the first leg of a semifinal and progressed to the final.

Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio (2) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the winning ...
MLS unveils plans to expand to 30 teams
By Anne M. Peterson The Associated Press

Sacramento and St. Louis have been invited to submit formal bids for franchises as Major League Soccer’s Board of Governors formally unveiled plans Thursday to expand to 30 teams.