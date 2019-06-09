Las Vegas Lights end scoring drought in tie with Orange County

Irvin Raul Parra scored Lights FC’s first goal in four United Soccer League matches, helping Las Vegas to a 1-1 tie with Orange County FC on Saturday at Cashman Field.

Parra struck in the 39th minute on a back-line assist from Javen Torre for his eighth goal of the season and the first in league play for the Lights (4-6-4) since May 4.

Leonardo scored on a header off a long throw-in the 70th minute for his third goal of the season for OCSC (4-3-7).

Orange County was forced to use only 10 players after defender Joseph Amico was red-carded for a first-half head butt.

The Lights, who moved to 4-0-3 at home, controlled time of possession in the first half at 58 percent.

Orange County held a 9-7 edge in shots, including a 4-3 advantage in shots on goal. Each goalkeeper, the Lights’ Thomas Olsen and OCSC’s Patrick McLain, was credited with three saves.

The match drew an announced attendance of 6,081 for the Pitchside Pool Party promotion.

The Lights return to Cashman Field on June 15, when they host New Mexico United at 7:30 p.m.

Jonathan Eskin covers the Lights for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He can be reached at jeskin@reviewjournal.com