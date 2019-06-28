Las Vegas Lights go for third consecutive victory
Top scorer Irvin Raul Parra returns, but Dejan Jakovic departs back to LAFC
The Lights FC will look to continue their two-match winning streak and undefeated home record when they face OKC Energy FC in a United Soccer League match, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Cashman Field.
Lights (6-6-4) and Energy FC (5-5-7) are tied for the last two playoff spots in the Western Conference with 22 points each.
The Lights return leading scorer Irvin Raul Parra, serving a two-game suspension from team discipline, but will be without strong defender Dejan Jakovic, who was recalled to Los Angeles FC. Midfielder Junior Sandoval is out after receiving his fifth yellow card.
Lights goalkeeper Thomas Olsen was selected to the USL Championship’s Team of the Week, after recording his seventh shutout against El Paso Locomotive FC.
This match will mark the Lights’ midway point and, after the July 4 game against the L.A. Galaxy II, the team will have 20 days off.
OKC Energy FC is coming off a loss to Phoenix Rising FC, snapping its six-match winning streak. Energy FC brings Jamaica native Deshorn Brown, who is tied for eighth in the league with eight goals. Energy goalkeeper Cody Laurendi is tops in saves with 55 and has three shutouts.
Jonathan Eskin covers the Lights FC for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He can be reached at jeskin@reviewjournal.com
Game day
Who: OKC Energy FC (5-5-7) at Lights FC (6-6-4)
What: United Soccer League match
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Cashman Field
TV: KVCW-12; streaming: ESPN Plus
Radio: Spanish only, KENO-AM (1460)
Tickets: Starting at $10 at LightsFC.com/Tix or at La Bonita Supermarkets for $9