Las Vegas Lights go for third consecutive victory

By Jonathan Eskin Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2019 - 4:56 pm
 

The Lights FC will look to continue their two-match winning streak and undefeated home record when they face OKC Energy FC in a United Soccer League match, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Cashman Field.

Lights (6-6-4) and Energy FC (5-5-7) are tied for the last two playoff spots in the Western Conference with 22 points each.

The Lights return leading scorer Irvin Raul Parra, serving a two-game suspension from team discipline, but will be without strong defender Dejan Jakovic, who was recalled to Los Angeles FC. Midfielder Junior Sandoval is out after receiving his fifth yellow card.

Lights goalkeeper Thomas Olsen was selected to the USL Championship’s Team of the Week, after recording his seventh shutout against El Paso Locomotive FC.

This match will mark the Lights’ midway point and, after the July 4 game against the L.A. Galaxy II, the team will have 20 days off.

OKC Energy FC is coming off a loss to Phoenix Rising FC, snapping its six-match winning streak. Energy FC brings Jamaica native Deshorn Brown, who is tied for eighth in the league with eight goals. Energy goalkeeper Cody Laurendi is tops in saves with 55 and has three shutouts.

Jonathan Eskin covers the Lights FC for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He can be reached at jeskin@reviewjournal.com

