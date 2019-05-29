83°F
Lights add MLS vet Jose Villarreal in time for US Open Cup

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2019 - 1:48 pm
 

Lights FC added MLS veteran Jose Villareal and qualified U.S. Open Cup player Jesus Gonzalez, the team announced Wednesday.

Villareal and Gonzalez will be available as the team hosts Orange County FC at Cashman Field at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the third-round match of the US Open Cup.

Villareal, a forward, made his Major League Soccer debut in 2012 at age 17 with the L.A. Galaxy, playing 10 matches and scoring one goal. In 2014, he was loaned to Liga MX Cruz Azul. Villareal returned to the Galaxy, sharing time with their USL Championship team through 2017. He was then traded to Orlando City SC, for whom he played three matches last season.

Overall, Villareal has scored three goals in 71 MLS matches.

Gonzalez, a midfielder, reunites with Lights coach Eric Wynalda. Gonzales played for him in the U.S. Open Cup in 2012 and with Cal FC and in 2014 with the Atlanta Silverbacks, where both teams pulled off upsets over Major League Soccer teams in the tournament. He has three goals in 25 USL games with Atlanta.

Jonathan Eskin covers the Lights for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at jeskin@reviewjournal.com.

