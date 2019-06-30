87°F
Oklahoma City scores late, hands Lights first home loss

By Jonathan Eskin Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2019 - 10:33 pm
 

Deshorn Brown scored in the 89th minute to send Oklahoma City Energy FC past Lights FC 1-0 in a United Soccer League match Saturday at Cashman Field, handing the Lights their first home loss of the season.

Irvin Raul Parra hit the goal post with a shot in the 81st minute for the Lights (6-7-4), who held a 19-7 edge in shots, including a 3-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Brown, the top scorer for Oklahoma City (6-5-7), slipped the ball past goalkeeper Thomas Olsen on an assist from Jonathan Brown for his ninth goal of the season.

Lights coach Eric Wynalda was ejected with about 15 minutes to go after disputing three hand balls that weren’t called against Energy FC.

Oklahoma City, which was 0-1-4 in its previous five matches, moved to 2-3-4 on the road and is 4-0-0 against the Lights dating to last season. The Lights, who were 5-0-3 at home, had won their two previous matches.

Lights forward Jose Villarreal exited in the 44th minute with a lower-body injury and didn’t return.

The match drew an announced crowd of 9,418, a season best at Cashman Field.

The Lights next play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against L.A. Galaxy II at Cashman Field. They will wear denim jerseys to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the United States men’s team’s World Cup appearance.

More Lights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/lights and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Jonathan Eskin covers the Lights FC for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He can be reached at jeskin@reviewjournal.com

