Orange County FC ousts Lights from U.S. Open Cup

By Jonathan Eskin Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2019 - 11:21 pm
 

Las Vegas native Blake Frischknecht scored the go-ahead goal in the 89th minute to lead Orange County FC past Lights FC 5-3 in a U.S. Open Cup third-round match Wednesday at Cashman Field.

Orange County FC, the lone amateur team remaining in the tournament, led 3-1 after the first half. Edwin Rivas scored in the 47th minute and Junior Sandoval in the 85th to tie it for Las Vegas, which held a 24-16 edge in shot attempts.

After Frischknecht’s goal put Orange County FC back ahead, Oscar Flores scored in stoppage time to clinch the outcome.

Santiago Echavarria scored on a penalty kick in the 24th minute for the Lights, who possessed the ball for 66 percent of the match.

Cody Shelton opened the scoring in the sixth minute, and Orange County FC doubled its lead on a Las Vegas own goal in the 16th minute.

Dakota Collins answered Echavarria’s goal in the 36th minute.

Each team put seven shots on goal.

Jonathan Eskin covers the Lights for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He can be reached at jeskin@reviewjournal.com.

