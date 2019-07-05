85°F
Lights FC/Soccer

Parra’s late goal earns Lights tie with L.A. Galaxy II

By Jonathan Eskin Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2019 - 10:44 pm
 

Irvin Raul Parra scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season on a penalty kick in the 85th minute to earn Lights FC a 2-2 tie with L.A. Galaxy II in a United Soccer League match Thursday at Cashman Field.

Jesus Gonzalez opened the scoring in the 18th minute for the Lights (6-7-5), who moved to 5-1-4 at home. Carlos Harvey scored in the 30th minute and Augustine Williams in the 48th for Galaxy II (5-6-8), who were outshot 17-12.

Gonzalez, a midfielder, connected on a left-footed strike from 20 yards out for his first goal of the season, converting a perfect pass down the middle from Junior Sandoval.

Harvey answered by burying a rebound from 18 yards out, and Williams gave Galaxy II their first lead when he converted on a header.

Galaxy II, who moved to 2-4-3 on the road, held a 7-6 edge in shots on goal and possessed the ball for 59 percent of the match. The teams tied for the second time this season.

The match drew an announced crowd of 8,404 on a night commemorating the 25th anniversary of the United States men’s 1994 World Cup appearance.

Lights coach Eric Wynalda served a one-game suspension for his actions Saturday in his team’s loss to Oklahoma City Energy FC.

The Lights next face the Tacoma Defiance (2-11-4) at 7:30 p.m. on July 24 at Cashman Field.

Jonathan Eskin covers the Lights for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He can be reached at jeskin@reviewjournal.com

