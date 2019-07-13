Tickets for Leagues Cup final in Las Vegas to go on sale Monday

The final for the tournament featuring Major League Soccer and Liga MX teams will take place Sept. 18 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

From left, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Liga MX Executive President Enrique Bonilla and MGM President of Entertainment and Sports George Kliavkoff hold up a banner for the Leagues Cup, a soccer event coming to Sam Boyd Stadium in September, in front of the Bellagio hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Tickets for the Sept. 18 Leagues Cup final at Sam Boyd Stadium will go on sale at leaguescup.com at 10 a.m. on Monday, the City of Las Vegas tweeted Friday.

The newly formed event features four teams from Major League Soccer (the Chicago Fire, Houston Dynamo, LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake) and four teams from Liga MX (Club America, Cruz Azul, Tigres UANL and Club Tijuana) in a tournament together. The first round, which pits an MLS team against a Liga MX team, begins July 23.

If two MLS or two Liga MX teams meet in the Aug. 20 semifinals, the games will be held in Houston or Los Angeles. If a MLS and Liga MX team meet in the semifinals, the MLS team will host.

