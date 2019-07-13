100°F
Tickets for Leagues Cup final in Las Vegas to go on sale Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2019 - 5:37 pm
 

Tickets for the Sept. 18 Leagues Cup final at Sam Boyd Stadium will go on sale at leaguescup.com at 10 a.m. on Monday, the City of Las Vegas tweeted Friday.

The newly formed event features four teams from Major League Soccer (the Chicago Fire, Houston Dynamo, LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake) and four teams from Liga MX (Club America, Cruz Azul, Tigres UANL and Club Tijuana) in a tournament together. The first round, which pits an MLS team against a Liga MX team, begins July 23.

If two MLS or two Liga MX teams meet in the Aug. 20 semifinals, the games will be held in Houston or Los Angeles. If a MLS and Liga MX team meet in the semifinals, the MLS team will host.

Ben Gotz can be reached at bgotz@reviewjournal.com.Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

