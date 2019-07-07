92°F
Lights FC/Soccer

US beats the Netherlands 2-0 to win 4th Women’s World Cup title

The Associated Press
July 7, 2019 - 9:58 am
 
Updated July 7, 2019 - 10:03 am

LYON, France — The United States has won the Women’s World Cup for the fourth time after beating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday night.

Forward Megan Rapinoe’s coolly taken penalty, following a video review, put the defending champions ahead in the 61st minute.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle’s fine solo goal made it 2-0 in the 69th, as she powered to the edge of the penalty area and hit a low strike.

Rapinoe’s sixth goal moved her even with teammate Alex Morgan and England’s Ellen White as the tournament’s leading scorers.

Rapinoe, who recovered from a right hamstring strain to play, got an ovation from the U.S. fans when she came off in the 79th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

