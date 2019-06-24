92°F
US women beat Spain in World Cup knockout round

By Anne M. Peterson The Associated Press
June 24, 2019 - 11:25 am
 

REIMS, France — Megan Rapinoe converted a pair of penalty kicks and the United States set up a much-anticipated quarterfinal meeting with host France at the Women’s World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Spain on Monday.

Rapinoe’s first came in the seventh minute to the cheers of the U.S. supporters melting in temperatures that reached nearly 90 degrees at the Stade Auguste-Delaune. They were quieted a short time later when Jennifer Hermoso tied it up for Spain with the first goal the Americans had allowed in France.

Video review was used to confirm a foul on Rose Lavelle that gave the pink-haired captain the game-winner in the 75th minute, spoiling Spain’s spirited effort in its first knockout-round appearance at a World Cup.

The defending champions head to Paris to face France on Friday night. The French defeated Brazil 2-1 in extra time Sunday night, with Amandine Henry scoring the game-winner in the 107th minute.

Lights upset El Paso, notch first road win of season
By Jonathan Eskin / RJ

Tabort Etaka Preston scored on a header in the 42nd minute as Lights FC upset El Paso Locomotive FC 1-0 in a United Soccer League match Saturday in El Paso, Texas.

US women’s team blanks Sweden 2-0 in World Cup
By Anne M. Peterson The Associated Press

The U.S. women’s national team completed play in Group F with a perfect 3-0 record after defeating Sweden 2-0 Thursday in the Women’s World Cup.

Las Vegas Lights coach Eric Wynalda likes US in World Cup
By Jonathan Eskin / RJ

The former member of the U.S. men’s national soccer team will have a rooting interest Thursday when the Americans conclude women’s group play against Sweden in France.

Former soccer chief detained as part of 2022 World Cup investigation
By John Leicester and Samuel Petrequin The Associated Press

Former UEFA president Michel Platini was questioned by police Tuesday after being arrested in a corruption probe of the vote that gave the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, a judicial official said.

Carli Lloyd sends big message with tiny golf clap
By Ronald Blum The Associated Press

Carli Lloyd had just scored on an 18-yard volley. After leaping, pumping a fist and hugging a teammate, she raised both hands chin high and made four tiny pitter-patter claps.

Lights FC stuns New Mexico United, stays unbeaten at home
By Jonathan Eskin / RJ

Lights FC bolted to a three-goal lead and buried New Mexico United 5-1 in a United Soccer League match Saturday before an announced crowd of 7,882 at Cashman Field.