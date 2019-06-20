US women’s team blanks Sweden 2-0 in World Cup

The U.S. women’s national team completed play in Group F with a perfect 3-0 record after defeating Sweden 2-0 Thursday in the Women’s World Cup.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, celebrates after United States' Tobin Heath scored her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between the United States and Sweden at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

United States' Tobin Heath celebrates after scoring her team's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Sweden and the United States at Stade Océane, in Le Havre, France, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

United States' Kelley O Hara leaps over Sweden's Kosovare Asllani during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Sweden and the United States at Stade Océane, in Le Havre, France, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

United States' Kelley O Hara looks to kick the ball clear of Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo, right, during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Sweden and the United States at Stade Océane, in Le Havre, France, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

United States' Kelley O Hara leaps over Sweden's Kosovare Asllani during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Sweden and the United States at Stade Océane, in Le Havre, France, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

United States' Rose Lavelle, right, is substituted by teammate Christen Press during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Sweden and the United States at Stade Océane, in Le Havre, France, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

United States' Megan Rapinoe, centre, celebrates after United States' Tobin Heath scored her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between the United States and Sweden at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

United States' Kelley O Hara, left, and Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo challenge for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between the United States and Sweden at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Lindsey Horan scored in the third minute for the U.S., and Jonna Andersson was credited with a goal in the 50th minute.

Lindsey Horan scored in the third minute for the U.S., and Jonna Andersson was credited with a goal in the 50th minute.

Both had already clinched berths in the round of 16.

Julie Ertz was not in the lineup for the U.S. because of a hip contusion.

The defensive midfielder started and scored her first World Cup goal in the team’s 3-0 victory over Chile on Sunday. U.S. Soccer did not reveal how or when she was injured.

