101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Lights FC/Soccer

US women’s team blanks Sweden 2-0 in World Cup

The Associated Press
June 20, 2019 - 2:02 pm
 

LE HAVRE, France — The U.S. women’s national team completed play in Group F with a perfect 3-0 record after defeating Sweden 2-0 Thursday in the Women’s World Cup.

Lindsey Horan scored in the third minute for the U.S., and Jonna Andersson was credited with a goal in the 50th minute.

Both had already clinched berths in the round of 16.

Julie Ertz was not in the lineup for the U.S. because of a hip contusion.

The defensive midfielder started and scored her first World Cup goal in the team’s 3-0 victory over Chile on Sunday. U.S. Soccer did not reveal how or when she was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
United States national team forward Eric Wynalda, right, reacts after he scored against Switzer ...
Las Vegas Lights coach Eric Wynalda likes US in World Cup
By Jonathan Eskin / RJ

The former member of the U.S. men’s national soccer team will have a rooting interest Thursday when the Americans conclude women’s group play against Sweden in France.

In a Feb.22, 2014, file photo, UEFA President Michel Platini arrives at a press conference in N ...
Former soccer chief detained as part of 2022 World Cup investigation
By John Leicester and Samuel Petrequin The Associated Press

Former UEFA president Michel Platini was questioned by police Tuesday after being arrested in a corruption probe of the vote that gave the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, a judicial official said.

United States' Carli Lloyd , center, celebrates with Lindsey Horan and Tierna Davidson, right, ...
Carli Lloyd sends big message with tiny golf clap
By Ronald Blum The Associated Press

Carli Lloyd had just scored on an 18-yard volley. After leaping, pumping a fist and hugging a teammate, she raised both hands chin high and made four tiny pitter-patter claps.

Las Vegas Lights FC head coach Eric Wynalda has a few words for a player on the bench during th ...
Lights FC stuns New Mexico United, stays unbeaten at home
By Jonathan Eskin / RJ

Lights FC bolted to a three-goal lead and buried New Mexico United 5-1 in a United Soccer League match Saturday before an announced crowd of 7,882 at Cashman Field.

Las Vegas Lights FC head coach Eric Wynalda has a few words for a player on the bench during th ...
Las Vegas Lights FC looks to break out of scoring slump
By Jonathan Eskin / RJ

The USL team will try to end the drought without suspended leading scorer Irvin Raul Parra when it hosts Western Conference leader New Mexico United on Saturday.

United States' scorer Lindsey Horan, right, celebrates their side's 3rd goal with Megan Rapinoe ...
US women catch heat for World Cup goal celebrations
By Anne M. Peterson The Associated Press

The U.S. women’s national team set a World Cup record for goals and margin of victory, but there were questions about sportsmanship following celebrations in a 13-0 rout.