US women’s team blanks Sweden 2-0 in World Cup
LE HAVRE, France — The U.S. women’s national team completed play in Group F with a perfect 3-0 record after defeating Sweden 2-0 Thursday in the Women’s World Cup.
Lindsey Horan scored in the third minute for the U.S., and Jonna Andersson was credited with a goal in the 50th minute.
Both had already clinched berths in the round of 16.
Julie Ertz was not in the lineup for the U.S. because of a hip contusion.
The defensive midfielder started and scored her first World Cup goal in the team’s 3-0 victory over Chile on Sunday. U.S. Soccer did not reveal how or when she was injured.
