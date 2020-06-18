95°F
Lights FC

Eric Wynalda fired as Las Vegas Lights FC coach

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2020 - 5:50 pm
 
Updated June 17, 2020 - 6:03 pm

The Lights FC fired Eric Wynalda on Wednesday after one season as the team’s coach.

Lights owner Brett Lashbrook declined to give a reason for Wynalda’s firing. He said a search for a replacement will begin immediately.

Wynalda, a former U.S. national team striker, sent out a tweet a few minutes before the Lights’ announcement that said “Thank you @lvlightsfc – miss ya already.”

The Lights were 11-15-8 last season under Wynalda. The team played to a draw in its only match this season in the United Soccer League Championship before the COVID-19 pandemic halted play.

The league has a tentative July 10 return date.

“Obviously, the timing of this is not ideal,” Lashbrook said. “We’ll do (our coaching search) in an expedited manner but also in a smart manner.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

