Eric Wynalda fired as Las Vegas Lights FC coach

The Lights fired Eric Wynalda on Wednesday after one season as the team’s coach. Owner Brett Lashbrook declined to give a reason for the firing.

Las Vegas Lights FC owner Brett Lashbrook, left, and head coach Eric Wynalda are shown during an interview at Cashman Field at 850 N. Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March. 6, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lights owner Brett Lashbrook declined to give a reason for Wynalda’s firing. He said a search for a replacement will begin immediately.

Wynalda, a former U.S. national team striker, sent out a tweet a few minutes before the Lights’ announcement that said “Thank you @lvlightsfc – miss ya already.”

The Lights were 11-15-8 last season under Wynalda. The team played to a draw in its only match this season in the United Soccer League Championship before the COVID-19 pandemic halted play.

The league has a tentative July 10 return date.

“Obviously, the timing of this is not ideal,” Lashbrook said. “We’ll do (our coaching search) in an expedited manner but also in a smart manner.”

