76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Lights FC

First-place Phoenix slips past Lights, wins 19th straight

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2019 - 11:39 pm
 

Adam Jahn scored in the 62nd minute to lift Phoenix Rising FC past Lights FC 1-0 in a United Soccer League match Wednesday before an announced crowd of 5,101 at Cashman Field.

Carl Woszczynski had three saves to notch a shutout as Phoenix (21-2-5), the Western Conference’s top team, posted its 19th straight victory.

The best chance to score for the Lights (8-12-8) came in the 60th minute, when Woszczynski thwarted a header by Tabort Etaka Preston.

Thomas Olsen had two saves for Las Vegas, which fell to 7-3-4 at home with its third straight home loss.

Jahn’s goal came on a left-footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner of the net, after a poor clearing attempt by the Lights.

Phoenix controlled possession at 59.9 percent and had edges of 15-11 in shots and 10-0 in corner kicks. Each team put three shots on goal.

The Lights next face the Fresno FC Foxes (14-4-8) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Cashman Field.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
El Paso erupts late, coasts to shutout over Lights
RJ

Josue Gomez scored twice in the final nine minutes, once with each foot, to send El Paso Locomotive FC past Lights FC 3-0 in a United Soccer League match Saturday at Cashman Field.

Christian Torres (Las Vegas Lights F.C.)
Real Monarchs score in stoppage time, net tie with Lights
RJ

Jack Blake scored his second goal of the match in the seventh minute of stoppage time to earn Real Monarchs SLC a 2-2 tie with Lights FC in a United Soccer League match Wednesday in Herriman, Utah.

Las Vegas Lights FC forward Jose Villarreal (24, right) sends a kick into the net with Portland ...
Inglewood duo connects, keys Lights’ victory over Portland
By Jonathan Eskin / RJ

Irvin Raul Parra assisted on a goal by fellow Inglewood, California, native Jose Villarreal in Lights FC’s 1-0 win over the Portland Timbers 2 in a United Soccer League match Saturday.

(Getty Images)
Lights burn out against Orange County SC
By Jonathan Eskin / RJ

Michael Seaton had a goal and an assist in Orange County SC’s three-goal uprising in the second half as OCSC blanked Lights FC 3-0 in a United Soccer League match Saturday in Irvine, California.