First-place Phoenix slips past Lights, wins 19th straight

Adam Jahn scored in the 62nd minute to lift Phoenix Rising FC past Lights FC 1-0 in a United Soccer League match Wednesday before an announced crowd of 5,101 at Cashman Field.

Lights defender Bryan De La Fuente, right, shown last month, fed a pass into the goal mouth that led to Las Vegas' best scoring chance Wednesday in its 1-0 loss to first-place Phoenix Rising FC.

Carl Woszczynski had three saves to notch a shutout as Phoenix (21-2-5), the Western Conference’s top team, posted its 19th straight victory.

The best chance to score for the Lights (8-12-8) came in the 60th minute, when Woszczynski thwarted a header by Tabort Etaka Preston.

Thomas Olsen had two saves for Las Vegas, which fell to 7-3-4 at home with its third straight home loss.

Jahn’s goal came on a left-footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner of the net, after a poor clearing attempt by the Lights.

Phoenix controlled possession at 59.9 percent and had edges of 15-11 in shots and 10-0 in corner kicks. Each team put three shots on goal.

The Lights next face the Fresno FC Foxes (14-4-8) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Cashman Field.