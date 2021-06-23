100°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Lights FC

Las Vegas Lights invite fans to get into water balloon fight

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2021 - 6:04 pm
 
Las Vegas Lights FC hype man Bojo Ackah is pelted as he escapes the fans on field during a mass ...
Las Vegas Lights FC hype man Bojo Ackah is pelted as he escapes the fans on field during a massive water balloon fight at halftime in a match versus Portland Timbers 2 on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Lights want to stage the world’s largest water balloon fight at a soccer match.

Fans will be able to take the field at halftime of Friday’s match against San Diego Loyal SC. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Cashman Field.

Thousands of water balloons will be handed out to those who participate, and anyone younger than 10 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The water balloon fight will last at least two minutes.

The Lights also put together a water balloon fight two years ago at halftime of the match against the Portland Timbers 2.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Golden Knights fans express displeasure with TV broadcasters
Golden Knights fans express displeasure with TV broadcasters
2
CARTOONS: Biden and Europe trip
CARTOONS: Biden and Europe trip
3
Police arrest 28 in connection with stolen vehicle investigation
Police arrest 28 in connection with stolen vehicle investigation
4
$85K table game jackpot won at off-Strip casino
$85K table game jackpot won at off-Strip casino
5
Golden Knights make goaltending change for Game 5 against Montreal
Golden Knights make goaltending change for Game 5 against Montreal
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST