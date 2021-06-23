Las Vegas Lights invite fans to get into water balloon fight
Fans will be able to take the field at halftime of Friday’s match against San Diego Loyal SC. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Cashman Field.
The Las Vegas Lights want to stage the world’s largest water balloon fight at a soccer match.
Fans will be able to take the field at halftime of Friday’s match against San Diego Loyal SC. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Cashman Field.
Thousands of water balloons will be handed out to those who participate, and anyone younger than 10 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The water balloon fight will last at least two minutes.
The Lights also put together a water balloon fight two years ago at halftime of the match against the Portland Timbers 2.
Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.