Lights announce 34-game schedule
The Las Vegas Lights’ season begins March 13 at New Mexico United.
The Las Vegas Lights announced their 34-game schedule Wednesday, which begins March 13 at New Mexico United.
Their first home game is March 19 against Phoenix Rising at Cashman Field.
The Lights went 6-23-3 last season, finishing last in the United Soccer League’s Pacific Division. Despite that, Lights coach Steve Cherundolo was named the head coach of parent club Los Angeles FC of the MLS.
The Lights are expected to renew their affiliation with LAFC, but no official announcement has been made. Once a deal is in place, the new coach and roster likely would be announced as well.
Lights’ 2022 schedule
March 13 — at New Mexico United
March 19 — Phoenix Rising
March 23 — at El Paso Locomotive
March 26 — Memphis 901
April 1 — at Charleston Battery
April 9 — Colorado Springs Switchbacks
April 16 — Pittsburgh Riverhounds
April 23 — Los Angeles Galaxy II
April 30 — at Sacramento Republic
May 7 — at Monterey Bay
May 14 — Oakland Roots
May 18 — at Birmingham Legion
May 27 — El Paso Locomotive
June 3 — at Colorado Springs Switchbacks
June 11 — Orange County
June 19 — at San Diego Loyal
June 24 — Phoenix Rising
July 2 — Detroit City
July 17 — at Rio Grande Valley Toros
July 23 — at Oakland Roots
July 27 — San Antonio
July 30 — at Atlanta United 2
Aug. 6 — at Phoenix Rising
Aug. 13 — at San Antonio
Aug. 17 — at Orange County
Aug. 20 — Sacramento Republic
Aug. 27 — Rio Grande Valley Toros
Sept. 3 — at Tampa Bay Rowdies
Sept. 10 — Monterey Bay
Sept. 17 — at Hartford Athletic
Sept. 24 — San Diego Loyal
Sept. 30 — New Mexico United
Oct. 8 — Miami
Oct. 15 — at LA Galaxy II
All home games at Cashman Field. Times will be announced later.