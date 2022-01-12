Lights announce 34-game schedule

Las Vegas Lights Cal Jennings (26), third from left, celebrates his goal with his team in the first half of a USL Championship soccer game against the Tacoma Defiance at Cashman Field on Saturday, June 5, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Las Vegas Lights announced their 34-game schedule Wednesday, which begins March 13 at New Mexico United.

Their first home game is March 19 against Phoenix Rising at Cashman Field.

The Lights went 6-23-3 last season, finishing last in the United Soccer League’s Pacific Division. Despite that, Lights coach Steve Cherundolo was named the head coach of parent club Los Angeles FC of the MLS.

The Lights are expected to renew their affiliation with LAFC, but no official announcement has been made. Once a deal is in place, the new coach and roster likely would be announced as well.

Lights’ 2022 schedule

March 13 — at New Mexico United

March 19 — Phoenix Rising

March 23 — at El Paso Locomotive

March 26 — Memphis 901

April 1 — at Charleston Battery

April 9 — Colorado Springs Switchbacks

April 16 — Pittsburgh Riverhounds

April 23 — Los Angeles Galaxy II

April 30 — at Sacramento Republic

May 7 — at Monterey Bay

May 14 — Oakland Roots

May 18 — at Birmingham Legion

May 27 — El Paso Locomotive

June 3 — at Colorado Springs Switchbacks

June 11 — Orange County

June 19 — at San Diego Loyal

June 24 — Phoenix Rising

July 2 — Detroit City

July 17 — at Rio Grande Valley Toros

July 23 — at Oakland Roots

July 27 — San Antonio

July 30 — at Atlanta United 2

Aug. 6 — at Phoenix Rising

Aug. 13 — at San Antonio

Aug. 17 — at Orange County

Aug. 20 — Sacramento Republic

Aug. 27 — Rio Grande Valley Toros

Sept. 3 — at Tampa Bay Rowdies

Sept. 10 — Monterey Bay

Sept. 17 — at Hartford Athletic

Sept. 24 — San Diego Loyal

Sept. 30 — New Mexico United

Oct. 8 — Miami

Oct. 15 — at LA Galaxy II

All home games at Cashman Field. Times will be announced later.