Lights announce Cashman Field as smoke-free facility
In a partnership with the Southern Nevada Health District, all Lights FC home games will be smoke free.
The Lights FC have announced that home games are now smoke free in a partnership with the Southern Nevada Health District.
All tobacco products, along with e-cigarettes and vaping products will not be allowed at Cashman Field and areas within the stadium.
“Lights FC is proud to partner with Southern Nevada Health District on this important community initiative,” said Brett Lashbrook, Lights FC Owner and CEO, in a statement. “Our decision to make Cashman Field smoke-free for our matches was an important step in our collective aim to make living smoke-free everyone’s goal.”
The Lights’ next home game is April 9 against Colorado Springs.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.