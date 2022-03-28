Lights announce Cashman Field as smoke-free facility

In a partnership with the Southern Nevada Health District, all Lights FC home games will be smoke free.

Fans watch season opening match between the Las Vegas Lights FC and the Phoenix Rising FC at Cashman Field on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Lights FC have announced that home games are now smoke free in a partnership with the Southern Nevada Health District.

All tobacco products, along with e-cigarettes and vaping products will not be allowed at Cashman Field and areas within the stadium.

“Lights FC is proud to partner with Southern Nevada Health District on this important community initiative,” said Brett Lashbrook, Lights FC Owner and CEO, in a statement. “Our decision to make Cashman Field smoke-free for our matches was an important step in our collective aim to make living smoke-free everyone’s goal.”

The Lights’ next home game is April 9 against Colorado Springs.

