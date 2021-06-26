Lights FC lose close match to San Diego Loyal

The Lights FC lost 2-1 Friday night at Cashman Field in the teams’ second matchup of the season. The Lights are now winless against Loyal this season.

Lights FC lost 2-1 Friday night at Cashman Field to the San Diego Loyal in the second meeting this season between the teams.

As in their first matchup, which the Lights also lost 2-1, the Lights were unable to generate many scoring opportunities.

The Loyal opened the scoring in the seventh minute when Alejandro Guido found the back of the net off a Lights turnover.

The Lights responded in the 62nd minute when Marvin Gamez headed home a corner kick.

The Loyal got the decisive goal in the 74th minute after goalkeeper Alexander Rando made an acrobatic save but left the goal open. Loyal forward Miguel Berry buried the rebound, putting San Diego up 2-1 and ending the Lights’ night.

