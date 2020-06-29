Lights FC name Frank Yallop fourth coach

The Lights FC hired a two-time MLS Cup winner and two-time MLS coach of the year to be its fourth manager Monday.

Chicago Fire Soccer Club new head coach Frank Yallop answers questions at a news conference after being introduced by owner Andrew Hauptman, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

Canada's national soccer team coach Frank Yallop talks to journalists after a training session Friday, March 25, 2005 in Porto, northern Portugal. Canada will play Portugal Saturday in a friendly match in Barcelos, northern Portugal. (AP Photo/Paulo Duarte)

The Lights FC’s fourth coach will be veteran manager Frank Yallop.

Owner Brett Lashbrook said he was hiring the two-time MLS Cup winner and two-time MLS coach of the year Monday on ESPN radio. Yallop will replace Eric Wynalda, who was fired June 17 for violating rules related to the United Soccer League Championship’s return-to-play guidelines.

The former Premier League and Canadian national team player will steer the Lights through their remaining 15 games this season. Yallop, 52, is 175-175-127 as a club-team manager. He led the San Jose Earthquakes to the MLS Cup in 2001 and 2003, as well as the Supporters’ Shield (best regular-season record) in 2012. He was named MLS coach of the year in 2001 and 2012.

Yallop was most recently the general manager of the USL Championship’s Fresno FC in 2018-19. The team was 25-22-21 under him and finished third in the Western Conference last season. The club folded in October after its ownership group was unable to secure a soccer-specific stadium.

