Lights FC coach Eric Wynalda fired for rules violation

Lights FC coach Eric Wynalda was fired for a rules violation and not because of financial issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, owner Brett Lashbrook said.

Las Vegas Lights FC head coach Eric Wynalda is in thought on the sidelines during their game versus the Orange County SC at Cashman Field on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lights FC coach Eric Wynalda was fired Wednesday for a “violation of club rules, league rules and (United Soccer League players association) protocol” related to the United Soccer League Championship’s return-to-play plan, owner Brett Lashbrook said Thursday.

Lashbrook declined to specify what rule was violated after initially not providing an explanation for his decision Wednesday.

Wynalda did not return a phone call seeking comment.

USL Championship clubs moved to Phase Two of the league’s return-to-play protocol June 9. League rules allow teams to conduct noncontact practices on outdoor fields in groups of up to 10, open weight rooms and expand player treatment beyond rehabbing injuries. It also lets coaches provide tactical instruction. The league has a targeted restart date of July 11.

Lashbrook said he also asked players to sign a liability waiver in case any players contracted COVID-19 while practicing. The team trains at Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex, a public park.

“We were very clear with the guys,” Lashbrook said. “They can still work out. They can still use the facilities. We gave them the balls, and the cones, and the mannequins and everything. But there were very clear rules from the USL and the USL PA as to what can happen as far as social distancing.”

Lashbrook made clear the coach’s dismissal was unrelated to any financial difficulties brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. He said the club has had to furlough and terminate employees, but all players have been paid their full salaries.

Lashbrook said Wynalda was set to make his full salary until his guaranteed contract expired July 1. Lashbrook said Wynalda was offered and accepted a 15 percent pay cut after July 1.

“Yesterday’s incident had absolutely nothing to do with money,” Lashbrook said. “I understand why the two can be convoluted because we’re in a unique time because of the pandemic and an extended stop in play in the middle of the season. But I can’t be more clear that this had nothing to do with money.”

Lashbrook will now be forced to quickly search for his fourth coach and technical director in less than three seasons. He said he will vet both internal and external candidates, as none of Wynalda’s assistants were fired.

The club’s first coach, the colorful Jose Luis Sanchez Sola, left the Lights with six games remaining in their first season in 2018. His son Isidro Sanchez finished the year. The team went 8-19-7 and finished 15th in the 17-team Western Conference.

Wynalda, a former U.S. national team striker and outspoken television commentator, improved the Lights’ record to 11-15-8 in 2019. He also led the team to a draw in its lone 2020 match.

The member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame expressed frustration with the club’s philosophies in an interview with ESPN on Wednesday night. The Lights are known for their outlandish team promotions, which have included dropping cash from a helicopter.

“In Las Vegas, for Brett Lashbrook, it’s never been about soccer,” Wynalda said to ESPN. “I’m a soccer guy and that’s the reason why we parted ways.”

Lashbrook did not apologize for pushing the envelope, marketing-wise. He also said he has never made a soccer decision besides hiring coaches and setting a player budget.

He acknowledged, however, the need to look inward after his latest coaching change.

“Clearly, having four coaches in three seasons is not the model, the blueprint or the business plan that I’ve laid out,” Lashbrook said. “That lays at my feet. I need to make sure that I do a better job to make sure this doesn’t happen.”

