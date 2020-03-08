58°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Lights FC

Lights FC opens third season with tie in San Diego

By Le’Andre Fox Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2020 - 10:56 pm
 

Lights FC began its third USL season with a 1-1 tie against the expansion San Diego Loyal SC on Saturday before an announced crowd of 6,100 at Torero Stadium in San Diego.

Junior Burgos scored from approximately 40 yards out in the fourth minute for the Lights, who held a 21-3 edge in shots and a 5-1 advantage in shots on goal.

Charles Adams weaved through traffic to score for the Loyal in the 16th minute.

Jake Fenlason had four saves for San Diego. Las Vegas goalkeeper Edward Delgado wasn’t credited with any saves.

The Lights will host the Sacramento Republic FC in their home opener March 14 at Cashman Field.

MOST READ
1
Person tied to Las Vegas charter school under coronavirus quarantine
Person tied to Las Vegas charter school under coronavirus quarantine
2
Some tourists doubt Strip casino cleaning efforts amid virus spread
Some tourists doubt Strip casino cleaning efforts amid virus spread
3
Updated: Coronavirus cancellations, changes for conventions, sports, schools
Updated: Coronavirus cancellations, changes for conventions, sports, schools
4
Exhibitor reverses course, stays in ConExpo-Con/Ag amid virus concerns
Exhibitor reverses course, stays in ConExpo-Con/Ag amid virus concerns
5
Governor doesn’t take questions during coronavirus address
Governor doesn’t take questions during coronavirus address
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Las Vegas Lights creating a family culture
By Le’Andre Fox / RJ

The team got its first bonding experience this weekend when the Lights traveled to Utah for a scrimmage with the MLS’ Real Salt Lake.

Las Vegas Lights FC head coach Eric Wynalda has a few words for a player on the bench during th ...
Las Vegas Lights FC to open USL season March 7
By / RJ

The Lights FC will begin its 34-game United Soccer League season March 7 at San Diego Loyal SC before playing its home opener March 14 against Sacramento Republic FC.

(Getty Images)
Lights FC puts no shots on goal in season-ending loss
RJ

Christopher Wehan scored in the first half and Devon Sandoval in the second to lead New Mexico United past Lights FC 2-0 in the teams’ United Soccer League regular-season finale Saturday.