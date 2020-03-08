Lights FC opens third season with tie in San Diego

Lights FC began its third USL season with a 1-1 tie against 2020 expansion team San Diego Loyal SC.

Lights FC began its third USL season with a 1-1 tie against the expansion San Diego Loyal SC on Saturday before an announced crowd of 6,100 at Torero Stadium in San Diego.

Junior Burgos scored from approximately 40 yards out in the fourth minute for the Lights, who held a 21-3 edge in shots and a 5-1 advantage in shots on goal.

Charles Adams weaved through traffic to score for the Loyal in the 16th minute.

Jake Fenlason had four saves for San Diego. Las Vegas goalkeeper Edward Delgado wasn’t credited with any saves.

The Lights will host the Sacramento Republic FC in their home opener March 14 at Cashman Field.