Lights win home opener over Phoenix Rising

Las Vegas Lights’ Álvaro Quezada (24) celebrates his goal during the second half of Lights' season opening game against Phoenix Rising at Cashman Field on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas Lights’ forward Daniel Trejo (10) celebrates his goal with teammates Jorge Almaguer (8) and Daniel Crisostomo (15) during the first half of Lights’ season opening game against Phoenix Rising at Cashman Field on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Phoenix Rising’s forward Arturo Rodriguez (10) dribbles between Las Vegas Lights’ midfielder Erik Duenas (18) Morten Björshol (12) and Daniel Crisostomo (15) during lights’ season opening game at Cashman Field on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas Lights’ Jorge Almaguer (8) defends Phoenix Rising’s Marcus Epps (20) during the first half of Lights’ season opening game at Cashman Field on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Phoenix Rising’s forward Arturo Rodriguez (10) drives past Las Vegas Lights’ Alejandro Lara (4) during the firs half of Lights' season openiing game at Cashman Field on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas Lights’ Frank Daroma (20) kicks the ball toward Phoenix Rising’s goal during the second half of Lights' season opening game at Cashman Field on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas Lights’ Alejandro Lara (4) enters the filed to face Phoenix Rising FC during Lights' season opening game at Cashman Field on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Emil Maslesa, 6, plays Soccer with the Las Vegas Lights FC mascot “Cash the Soccer Rocker" outside of Cashman Field as Lights kick-off their home opener match against the Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Las Vegas Lights defeated Phoenix Rising FC 2-1 in their home opener Saturday night at Cashman Field.

Forward Danny Trejo scored the Lights’ first goal and registered an assist in the win.

Trejo scored in the 12th minute on a fast-break pass from forward Cal Jennings down the middle of the field. Trejo put his shot from the center of the box to the right corner, past diving Phoenix goalie Benjamin Lundt.

Phoenix continued to apply pressure in its offensive zone, holding possession of the ball for most of the first half.

The Lights blocked a pair of shots in the 22nd minute to keep Phoenix off the board in the first half. Defenseman Tony Leone blocked a Phoenix shot in the 39th minute after goalkeeper Tomas Romero made a diving save attempt.

In the 68th minute, Trejo took a goalie kick and found midfielder Alcaro Quezado in the center of the box for another Lights goal to increase the lead to 2-0

Phoenix continued to apply pressure to the Las Vegas defense. The Rising broke through in the 77th minute for a goal. Forward Claudio Repetto put a shot past Romero that cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Lights’ defense fended off three Phoenix corner kicks in stoppage time to hold on for the victory.

Las Vegas native Danny Musovski made his Lights FC debut while on loan from Los Angeles FC. In the 75th minute, Musovski had a pass just miss his reach in front of the net for a potential goal opportunity.

Phoenix held possession for 61.4 percent of the match. The Lights were outshot 21-14, but had a 6-4 advantage on shots on target.

Lights goalie Romero had a solid home debut, stopping 20 of 21 shots.

The Lights (1-1-0) next travel to face the El Paso Locomotives at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

