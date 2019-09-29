77°F
Lights FC

Parra, Preston power Lights to victory over Switchbacks

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2019 - 7:30 pm
 

Irvin Parra had two goals and an assist in the second half to power Lights FC past Colorado Switchbacks FC 3-1 in a United Soccer League match Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Tabort Etaka Preston had a goal and an assist for Las Vegas (10-13-8), which improved to 2-10-4 on the road and dropped the Switchbacks (6-20-5) to 5-8-3 at home.

Colorado Springs controlled possession at 58.4% and held a 5-3 edge in shots on goal. Each team attempted 13 shots. Adam Hobbs had three saves for the Lights.

Parra opened the scoring in the 55th minute on an assist from Preston, and that duo struck again in the 81st minute, with Parra assisting on a goal by Preston.

Cristian Martinez assisted on Parra’s second goal in the 84th minute to put the Lights up 3-0.

Abdul Rwatubyaye scored on a header in the second minute of stoppage time for the Switchbacks, who fell to 0-5-1 in their past six matches.

Lights end home slide, throttle second-place Fresno
Irvin Parra had a goal and an assist as Lights FC upended the Fresno FC Foxes 3-1 in a United Soccer League match Saturday before an announced crowd of 7,228 at Cashman Field.

First-place Phoenix slips past Lights, wins 19th straight
Adam Jahn scored in the 62nd minute to lift Phoenix Rising FC past Lights FC 1-0 in a United Soccer League match Wednesday before an announced crowd of 5,101 at Cashman Field.

El Paso erupts late, coasts to shutout over Lights
Josue Gomez scored twice in the final nine minutes, once with each foot, to send El Paso Locomotive FC past Lights FC 3-0 in a United Soccer League match Saturday at Cashman Field.

Real Monarchs score in stoppage time, net tie with Lights
Jack Blake scored his second goal of the match in the seventh minute of stoppage time to earn Real Monarchs SLC a 2-2 tie with Lights FC in a United Soccer League match Wednesday in Herriman, Utah.