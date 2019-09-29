Parra, Preston power Lights to victory over Switchbacks

Irvin Parra had two goals and an assist in the second half to power Lights FC past Colorado Switchbacks FC 3-1 in a United Soccer League match Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Irvin Parra, center, shown earlier this season, had two goals and an assist Saturday in Lights FC's 3-1 win over host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. (Facebook)

Tabort Etaka Preston had a goal and an assist for Las Vegas (10-13-8), which improved to 2-10-4 on the road and dropped the Switchbacks (6-20-5) to 5-8-3 at home.

Colorado Springs controlled possession at 58.4% and held a 5-3 edge in shots on goal. Each team attempted 13 shots. Adam Hobbs had three saves for the Lights.

Parra opened the scoring in the 55th minute on an assist from Preston, and that duo struck again in the 81st minute, with Parra assisting on a goal by Preston.

Cristian Martinez assisted on Parra’s second goal in the 84th minute to put the Lights up 3-0.

Abdul Rwatubyaye scored on a header in the second minute of stoppage time for the Switchbacks, who fell to 0-5-1 in their past six matches.

