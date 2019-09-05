93°F
Lights FC

Real Monarchs score in stoppage time, net tie with Lights

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2019 - 10:02 pm
 

Jack Blake scored his second goal of the match in the seventh minute of stoppage time to earn Real Monarchs SLC a 2-2 tie with Lights FC in a United Soccer League match Wednesday in Herriman, Utah.

Christian Torres scored in the ninth minute and Preston Tabort Etaka in the 81st for the Lights (8-10-8), who are 1-9-4 on the road. Blake’s first goal came on a 44th-minute penalty kick.

The Monarchs (10-8-7) controlled possession at 64.4 percent and held edges of 19-8 in shots and 7-4 in shots on goal. Adam Hobbs had five saves for the Lights.

Torres’ goal came on a left-footed shot from the left side of the box, assisted by Junior Sandoval. Blake answered by converting a penalty kick after Lights defender Gabe Robinson was called for a hand ball.

Tabort Etaka scored on a right-footed kick from the left side to the bottom right corner of the net on a rush with Javan Torre. Blake tied it with a left-footed shot from the center of the box, assisted by Kalen Ryden.

Las Vegas Lights FC forward Jose Villarreal (24, right) sends a kick into the net with Portland ...
Inglewood duo connects, keys Lights’ victory over Portland
By Jonathan Eskin / RJ

Irvin Raul Parra assisted on a goal by fellow Inglewood, California, native Jose Villarreal in Lights FC’s 1-0 win over the Portland Timbers 2 in a United Soccer League match Saturday.

(Getty Images)
Lights burn out against Orange County SC
By Jonathan Eskin / RJ

Michael Seaton had a goal and an assist in Orange County SC’s three-goal uprising in the second half as OCSC blanked Lights FC 3-0 in a United Soccer League match Saturday in Irvine, California.

Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Cristhian Hernandez (10) moves with the ball past Austin Bold FC ...
Las Vegas Lights’ yellow card tally causes power outage
By Jonathan Eskin / RJ

Leading scorer Irvin Raul Parra and forward Tabort Etaka Preston will serve a one-game suspension against Orange County SC after receiving their sixth and fifth yellow cards.

Lights goalkeeper Thomas Olsen, right, shown in May, recorded his eighth shutout of the season ...
Lights tie Sacramento behind goalie Thomas Olsen
By Jonathan Eskin / RJ

Thomas Olsen had two saves in his eighth shutout of the season, helping Lights FC tie Sacramento Republic FC 0-0 in a United Soccer League match Wednesday in Sacramento, California.