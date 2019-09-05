Real Monarchs score in stoppage time, net tie with Lights

Jack Blake scored his second goal of the match in the seventh minute of stoppage time to earn Real Monarchs SLC a 2-2 tie with Lights FC in a United Soccer League match Wednesday in Herriman, Utah.

Christian Torres scored in the ninth minute and Preston Tabort Etaka in the 81st for the Lights (8-10-8), who are 1-9-4 on the road. Blake’s first goal came on a 44th-minute penalty kick.

The Monarchs (10-8-7) controlled possession at 64.4 percent and held edges of 19-8 in shots and 7-4 in shots on goal. Adam Hobbs had five saves for the Lights.

Torres’ goal came on a left-footed shot from the left side of the box, assisted by Junior Sandoval. Blake answered by converting a penalty kick after Lights defender Gabe Robinson was called for a hand ball.

Tabort Etaka scored on a right-footed kick from the left side to the bottom right corner of the net on a rush with Javan Torre. Blake tied it with a left-footed shot from the center of the box, assisted by Kalen Ryden.

