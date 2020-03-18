60°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Lights FC

USL Championship extends suspension

By Le’Andre Fox Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2020 - 2:41 pm
 

The United Soccer League on Wednesday morning announced it will be extending the 30-day temporary suspension of its season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The extension for the league, which includes the Lights FC,will align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance restricting gatherings of 50 or more people through May 10.

“To every USL Championship supporter across the country, we want to thank you for your patience and understanding during these extraordinary circumstances,” the league said in a statement, “As always, your safety, health and wellness are our top priority.”

The USL announced the original 30-day suspension on March 12, two days before the Lights FC was scheduled to play their home opener against Sacramento Republic FC. Before the suspension the Lights opened their season with a 1-1 away draw against San Diego Loyal SC.

Contact Le’Andre Fox at Lfox@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DreFox_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order
2
Sisolak announces closure of all nonessential businesses
Sisolak announces closure of all nonessential businesses
3
Las Vegas casinos: What’s open, closed, and where the layoffs are
Las Vegas casinos: What’s open, closed, and where the layoffs are
4
‘Cannot survive:’ Las Vegas mayor asks governor to reduce business shutdown
‘Cannot survive:’ Las Vegas mayor asks governor to reduce business shutdown
5
Las Vegas casinos going dark for at least 30 days — PHOTOS
Las Vegas casinos going dark for at least 30 days — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Las Vegas Lights creating a family culture
By Le’Andre Fox / RJ

The team got its first bonding experience this weekend when the Lights traveled to Utah for a scrimmage with the MLS’ Real Salt Lake.

Las Vegas Lights FC head coach Eric Wynalda has a few words for a player on the bench during th ...
Las Vegas Lights FC to open USL season March 7
By / RJ

The Lights FC will begin its 34-game United Soccer League season March 7 at San Diego Loyal SC before playing its home opener March 14 against Sacramento Republic FC.