USL Championship extends suspension

The USL Championship extended its temporary suspension to align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention restrictions.

Las Vegas Lights FC fans cheer during a United Soccer League game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The United Soccer League on Wednesday morning announced it will be extending the 30-day temporary suspension of its season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The extension for the league, which includes the Lights FC,will align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance restricting gatherings of 50 or more people through May 10.

“To every USL Championship supporter across the country, we want to thank you for your patience and understanding during these extraordinary circumstances,” the league said in a statement, “As always, your safety, health and wellness are our top priority.”

The USL announced the original 30-day suspension on March 12, two days before the Lights FC was scheduled to play their home opener against Sacramento Republic FC. Before the suspension the Lights opened their season with a 1-1 away draw against San Diego Loyal SC.

