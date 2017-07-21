Conor McGregor completes community service for water bottle-throwing incident

UFC star Conor McGregor has completed the 25 hours of community service imposed by Nevada officials following a profanity-laced, bottle-throwing fracas with a rival during a pre-fight news conference last year in Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor stands in the octagon ready for his fight against Nate Diaz in the welterweight bout during UFC 202 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, in Las Vegas. McGregor won by majority decision. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Conor McGregor is held back from an altercation with his team and that of his opponent Nate Diaz during the UFC 202 press conference at the MGM Grand hotel-casino on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Nate Diaz walks off the UFC 202 press conference with his team at the MGM Grand hotel-casino on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Nate Diaz walks off the UFC 202 press conference with his team at the MGM Grand hotel-casino on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

LAS VEGAS — UFC star Conor McGregor has completed the 25 hours of community service imposed by Nevada officials following a profanity-laced, bottle-throwing fracas with a rival during a pre-fight news conference last year in Las Vegas.

A document obtained by The Associated Press shows McGregor talked with children and teenagers in Dublin about “physical and verbal bullying.”

The Nevada State Athletic Commission disciplined McGregor and Nate Diaz after the men and members of their groups yelled at each other and eventually hurled water bottles at an Aug. 17 press conference.

It is unknown whether McGregor will be disciplined again. He and Floyd Mayweather Jr. exchanged racially insensitive and homophobic remarks during events held this month promoting their upcoming fight. The commission did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding any potential disciplinary action against McGregor and Mayweather.



