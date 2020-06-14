Cynthia Calvillo beats Jessica Eye in UFC flyweight debut

The strawweight contender moved up and beat the No. 1 contender at 125 pounds on Saturday night in the main event of UFC on ESPN 10 at the Apex facility

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 13: Cynthia Calvillo after the conclusion of her flyweight fight against Jessica Eye during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 13: (L-R) Mariya Agapova of Kazakhstan punches Hannah Cifers in their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 13: (L-R) Julia Avila punches Gina Mazany in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 13: (R-L) Kevin Aguilar punches Charles Rosa in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 13: (R-L) Christian Aguilera punches Anthony Ivy in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 13: (L-R) Marvin Vettori of Italy punches Karl Roberson in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 13: (L-R) Jordan Espinosa punches Mark De La Rosa in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 13: (R-L) Cynthia Calvillo punches Jessica Eye in their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 13: (R-L) Cynthia Calvillo kicks Jessica Eye in their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 13: (L-R) Jessica Eye punches Cynthia Calvillo in their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Cynthia Calvillo made a very successful debut in the UFC women’s flyweight division.

The strawweight contender moved up in weight and scored a unanimous decision over No. 1 contender Jessica Eye in the main event of UFC on ESPN 10 on Saturday night at the UFC Apex facility.

The judges scored the fight 49-46, 49-46, 48-47.

Eye, a Las Vegan, had few answers for Calvillo whenever the fight went to the mat and couldn’t make up the difference in the standup as Calvillo more than held her own.

Calvillo improved to 3-0-1 since her lone career loss in December 2017 and is likely to lobby for a title shot against Valentina Shevchenko after beating the top contender at 125 pounds.

The bout was technically contested at a catchweight after Eye missed the flyweight mark by a quarter-pound on Friday.

In the co-main event, Marvin Vettori was able to settle his score with Karl Roberson with a first-round submission in a 190.5-pound catchweight bout.

The two had been matched up on a card in Jacksonville, Florida, last month before Roberson was pulled from the event less than 24 hours out due to complications from his weight cut. Vettori confronted him in the lobby of the host hotel in a heated encounter that was captured on video and quickly circulated on the internet, creating a great deal of extra drama for Saturday when they finally met in the cage.

Vettori made sure there wasn’t much drama this time, securing a rear-naked choke against the cage and forcing the tap out at 4:17 of the opening round.

