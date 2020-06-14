Cynthia Calvillo beats Jessica Eye in UFC flyweight debut
Cynthia Calvillo made a very successful debut in the UFC women’s flyweight division.
The strawweight contender moved up in weight and scored a unanimous decision over No. 1 contender Jessica Eye in the main event of UFC on ESPN 10 on Saturday night at the UFC Apex facility.
The judges scored the fight 49-46, 49-46, 48-47.
Eye, a Las Vegan, had few answers for Calvillo whenever the fight went to the mat and couldn’t make up the difference in the standup as Calvillo more than held her own.
Calvillo improved to 3-0-1 since her lone career loss in December 2017 and is likely to lobby for a title shot against Valentina Shevchenko after beating the top contender at 125 pounds.
The bout was technically contested at a catchweight after Eye missed the flyweight mark by a quarter-pound on Friday.
In the co-main event, Marvin Vettori was able to settle his score with Karl Roberson with a first-round submission in a 190.5-pound catchweight bout.
The two had been matched up on a card in Jacksonville, Florida, last month before Roberson was pulled from the event less than 24 hours out due to complications from his weight cut. Vettori confronted him in the lobby of the host hotel in a heated encounter that was captured on video and quickly circulated on the internet, creating a great deal of extra drama for Saturday when they finally met in the cage.
Vettori made sure there wasn’t much drama this time, securing a rear-naked choke against the cage and forcing the tap out at 4:17 of the opening round.
