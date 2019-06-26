Dana White discusses ‘Contender Series’ decisions

Dana White: I'm looking for different things on this show (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

For the first time in its three-season history, “Dana White’s Contender Series” saw all five bouts go the distance.

Despite the lack of highlight-reel finishes, UFC president Dana White signed two fighters to the promotion: welterweight Miguel Baeza and bantamweight Miles Johns.

Last week, White came under fire for not signing Brendan Loughnane. Though he was at the top of some critics’ lists to earn a contract, White declined to sign the featherweight because he went for a takedown in the final 10 seconds of his bout instead of swinging away for a knockout against Bill Algeo. When asked of his refusal to sign Loughnane last week, White said he was looking for fighters with “killer instinct.”

On Tuesday at the UFC Apex, White further explained his stance on not signing Loughnane.

“I think that everybody knows what I’m looking for here,” White said. “And I also said If I’m wrong, he’s a free agent. Anyone can pick him up. So if anybody thinks I’m wrong, show me. Show me that I’m wrong.”

DWCS will be on hiatus when UFC International Fight Week takes over Las Vegas July 3-6. The show will return on Tuesday, July 9.

