Emily Whitmire looks for 3rd straight UFC win after finding peace

The Las Vegan came to terms with her past after finding her estranged mother living on the streets and hopes to continue her winning streak Saturday at UFC on ESPN 3.

UFC strawweight Emily Whitmire responds to questions during a media scrum at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 20, 2019, prior to fighting at UFC on ESPN 3 in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UFC strawweight Emily Whitmire answers questions during a media scrum at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 20, 2019, prior to fighting at UFC on ESPN 3 in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Emily Whitmire reacts at the end of the fight against Jamie Moyle in the womenÕs strawweight bout during UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Whitmire won by unanimous decision. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Emily Whitmire, left, connects a knee against Jamie Moyle in the womenÕs strawweight bout during UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Whitmire won by unanimous decision. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegan Emily Whitmire was always aware of how much she had accomplished just by becoming a productive member of society, let alone making it to the UFC.

She just had a difficult time fully grasping how much of what she was holding on to from her past was affecting her present.

It took tragedy and a brief reconnection with her estranged mother to see the light, and it has started to pay off in the cage.

The 28-year-old strawweight seeks her third straight win when she fights Amanda Ribas on Saturday on the UFC on ESPN 3 card in Minneapolis.

Her recent success extends far beyond the cage, as she has finally come to love her destination instead of hating the journey.

“I had to start looking at who I’ve become, not what I used to be,” Whitmire said.

She left an unstable home at age 15 and spent time on the streets, living out of a backpack and bouncing in and out of juvenile detention centers, eventually ending up in Las Vegas and landing a job as a waitress. She took up fighting but struggled at times as an amateur.

Much of her problem was self-doubt. The slightest mistake would be compounded by frustration and anger with herself, along with feelings of not being good enough because of where she came from. She experienced the same thing at her job when she would forget a drink or be slow to deliver a check.

Tragedy struck in December 2017 when her coach, Robert Follis, killed himself in Las Vegas. She went to Portland, Oregon, to attend the memorial, but never made it because someone had spotted her homeless mother, a schizophrenic, bipolar drug addict, living on the streets in the area.

“I ended up finding her,” Whitmire said. “We hadn’t spoken in years. She doesn’t know I’m in the UFC. I don’t even think she knows what the UFC is. She’s homeless, and she has a lot of problems. Just seeing her crawl out of that tent was a big deal. I was just able to let go of it. It breaks my heart still just thinking of her like that. I haven’t talked to her since I went home and figured all that out. But I was able to appreciate all of that. Instead of hating the way I grew up, I was like, ‘Wow, I survived that.’”

Whitmire realized that if her life was a movie, she would like and admire her character. It enabled her to find a new level of confidence.

“I just realized who I am is actually really awesome,” she said. “I had to learn to appreciate that. When I did that, it was beautiful. The way I’m able to live my life day in and day out now has changed dramatically, and I think you’re seeing that in the cage.”

Whitmire will fight on the preliminary card, which starts on ESPN at 3 p.m. The main card, featuring a heavyweight contender headliner between Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos, begins at 6.

