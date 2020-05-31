Gilbert Burns rolls to victory in main event of UFC on ESPN 9

Burns won his sixth straight fight with a dominant performance over former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at the UFC’s Apex facility in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 30: (R-L) Tyron Woodley punches Gilbert Burns of Brazil in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) (ufc via Getty images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 30: (R-L) Gilbert Burns of Brazil kicks Tyron Woodley in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) (ufc via Getty images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 30: Mackenzie Dern celebrates after her submission victory over Hannah Cifers in their strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) (ufc via Getty images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 30: (L-R) Blagoy Ivanov of Bulgaria punches Augusto Sakai of Brazil in their heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) (ufc via Getty images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 30: Katlyn Chookagian attempts to secure a rear choke submission against Antonina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan in their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) (ufc via Getty images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 30: (L-R) Daniel Rodriguez punches Gabe Green in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) (ufc via Getty images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 30: Mackenzie Dern secures a knee bar submission against Hannah Cifers in their strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) (ufc via Getty images)

Gilbert Burns officially announced his presence as a contender in the UFC welterweight division with a win over former champion Tyron Woodley on Saturday night at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

All that was missing was the finish, as he won every round on his way to a unanimous-decision victory in the main event of UFC on ESPN 9, the first combat sports event in Nevada since a state-ordered shutdown in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Burns dropped and cut Woodley with a flurry in the opening minute and spent nearly the entire round in top position. He dropped him again in the fourth, but couldn’t seal the deal.

It was the sixth straight victory for Burns and the second consecutive loss for Woodley, who was in action for the first time since losing his belt to Kamaru Usman in March 2019.

Women’s strawweight prospect Mackenzie Dern was impressive in bouncing back from her first career loss.

The jiujitsu ace wrapped up the leg of Hannah Cifers with her back on the mat and rolled into a kneebar to end the fight midway through the first round.

It was the first leglock submission in UFC women’s history.

