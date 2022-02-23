55°F
Jon Jones shown head-butting Las Vegas police car in video

Body Cam footage released of Jon Jones' arrest in Las Vegas
By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2022 - 4:24 pm
 
Jon Jones goes through his pre-fight check before a light heavyweight mixed martial arts bout a ...
Jon Jones goes through his pre-fight check before a light heavyweight mixed martial arts bout against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Police bodycam video obtained by the Review-Journal shows former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones behaving erratically, using racial slurs directed at officers and head-butting a Metropolitan Police Department SUV during his arrest in September.

Jones, who has a lengthy legal history, was being detained on suspicion of domestic violence after a security guard at Caesars Palace noticed his fiancee, Jessie Moses, with a bloody lip and blood on her clothing.

The 34-year-old former champion was staying at Caesars Palace and was located by Metro officers walking on the Strip near the entrance of the property.

Jones was in Las Vegas with his family to attend his enshrinement in the UFC Hall of Fame, a distinction he noted several times during the encounter with police.

The video shows Jones referring to one as “Officer Nerd” several times and accused the officers of racial profiling.

“A black man can’t drink?” he asked.

Jones also targeted racial slurs at black and white officers.

At one point, while handcuffed near the front of the vehicle, Jones stood straight up and brought the full force of his upper body forward and head-butted the SUV.

Jones then was placed in the back of the cruiser, and officers examined the damage to the hood.

According to the police report, Jones left a “medium size dent” and chipped some of the paint on the vehicle.

Jones was booked into the Clark County Detention Center after the incident.

The UFC and Jones’ local lawyer, Peter Christiansen, declined comment on the video.

In December, Jones pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of destroying another’s property and agreed to pay $750 in restitution.

He was initially facing a felony count of injuring or tampering with a vehicle valued at $5,000 or more and a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, which court records show was dismissed.

Jones also was ordered to attend anger management counseling, which has been completed.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

A's have offers on at least 4 potential Las Vegas stadium sites
Longtime NFL, college assistant to coach Raiders running backs
3 lucky winners claim $965K in jackpots at Las Vegas casinos
Man tried to scam family that lost 7 in fatal crash, officials say
'Situation is horrific,' lawyer says of attack on Las Vegas girl
Nigeria's Israel Adesanya poses in this Feb. 10, 2019, file photo. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)
Israel Adesanya retains middleweight title at UFC 271
The Associated Press

Israel Adesanya defeated Robert Whittaker by unanimous decision to retain his middleweight title and maintain control of the division at UFC 271 on Saturday.

 
UFC’s Jon Jones ordered to pay restitution
By / RJ

Ultimate Fighting Championship star Jon Jones pleaded no contest on Tuesday to a misdemeanor after he smashed his head into the hood of a Las Vegas police car in September.