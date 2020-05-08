Preview of UFC 249 main card fights in Jacksonville, Florida

A breakdown of the main card of UFC 249 on Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, with picks from the Review-Journal’s Adam Hill and Heidi Fang.

A breakdown of the fights on the main card of UFC 249 on Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, with picks from the Review-Journal’s Adam Hill and Heidi Fang:

Tony Ferguson (26-3) vs. Justin Gaethje (21-2)

Class: For interim lightweight title

Line: Ferguson -190

Storyline: Ferguson was originally slated to face lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 249 when the event was to take place on April 18 in Brooklyn, New York. That feels like ages ago. Nurmagomedov withdrew from the fight under complicated travel circumstances and wouldn’t have agreed to compete once Ramadan started anyway.

While there was disappointment in the mixed martial arts world when that showdown got canceled for a fifth time, this is about as good a replacement as the UFC could have booked. Gaethje and Ferguson are two of the most exciting and dynamic fighters in the entire organization and it’s a safe bet this fight will be entertaining.

Gaethje just comes forward and swings away, though he does have a wrestling background. Ferguson makes more use of his wrestling skills, but has proven more than willing to just bite down on his mouthpiece and engage in a brawl.

Ferguson is on a 12-fight win streak dating to 2012. Gaethje might be his kryptonite, however. Ferguson has shown a tendency to get clipped and Gaethje has all kinds of power. Francis Ngannou may have summed up this matchup best when he said it’s “just two psychopaths locked in a cage.”

Hill’s pick: Gaethje by third-round knockout

Fang’s pick: Gaethje by fourth-round knockout

Henry Cejudo (15-2) vs. Dominick Cruz (22-2)

Class: For Cejudo’s bantamweight title

Line: Cejudo -220

Storyline: This fight could come down to how ready Cruz’s body is to step into the cage. The two-time former champion last competed in December 2016 when he lost the belt by decision to Cody Garbrandt. He has spent time as a commentator and worked his way back from a series of injuries before seizing the opportunity to challenge Cejudo for the belt.

Cejudo is an Olympic wrestling gold medalist whose striking game continues to evolve to a point where he has won UFC titles in two weight classes. But if Cruz is at the top of his game, his exceptional footwork and constant motion should give Cejudo fits. The most underrated part of Cruz’s game should also help the matchup. He is phenomenal at thwarting takedown attempts.

All of that looks good on paper, but there’s no real way to measure how much the layoff will hurt Cruz, and Cejudo is an elite athlete.

Hill’s pick: Cejudo by decision

Fang’s pick: Cruz by decision

Francis Ngannou (13-3) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10-0)

Class: Heavyweight

Line: Ngannou -275

Storyline: There’s not much of a reason to go digging too deep into this matchup. Ngannou is a feared striker whose last seven wins have all come inside the first round. Rozenstruik is not very far behind in the power department with nine of his 10 victories coming by knockout. He had back-to-back first-round knockouts in a total of 38 seconds before needing to go five rounds with Alistair Overeem in December, only to knock out Overeem with just four seconds remaining on the clock before the fight went to the scorecards.

Ngannou owns the better resume, but this really should come down to who lands the first big shot. For that reason, Rozenstruik offers good value at the betting window. There could definitely be a feeling-out period early in the fight with both fighters respecting each other’s power. Once the exchanges start, don’t blink.

Hill’s pick: Ngannou by first-round knockout

Fang’s pick: Ngannou by decision

Jeremy Stephens (28-17, 1 No Contest) vs. Calvin Kattar (20-4)

Class: Featherweight

Line: Kattar -240

Storyline: Like the main-eventers, Stephens was born for this type of fight. Whether there are fans in the building or a global pandemic going on are not the types of things that concern him. He’d probably be fine just showing up at 3 a.m. at a bar or 3 p.m. at the light pole and just trading punches.

That kind of attitude could serve him well under these strange circumstances. Kattar is a sharp and talented boxer who could frustrate Stephens, who at times is willing to take three punches to land a big one of his own. Stephens will do his best to get Kattar to brawl and the best way will be through a barrage of leg kicks, to which Kattar is susceptible. He is more boxer than kickboxer.

Hill’s pick: Kattar by decision

Fang’s pick: Kattar by second-round knockout

Greg Hardy (5-2, 1 No Contest) vs. Yorgan de Castro (6-0)

Class: Heavyweight

Line: Hardy -195

Storyline: It may not have any impact on the fight, but Hardy on Thursday admitted being “terrified” to fight as an athsmatic during a pandemic. That might not be the best mindset to carry into the cage against a slugger with five knockout wins under his belt, including first-round stoppage wins on both “Dana Whte’s Contender Series” and in his UFC debut in October.

De Castro has a strong right kick and a big right hand that could threaten Hardy, a former NFL star who on Thursday recalled some successes against the Jacksonville Jaguars as a football player. Hardy’s athleticism and raw power are evident. So are his consistent mistakes as he tries to transition to a second athletic career.

Hill’s pick: De Castro by second-round knockout

Fang’s pick: De Castro by first-round knockout

