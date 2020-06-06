100°F
MMA UFC

Preview of UFC 250 main card fights in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2020 - 5:18 pm
 

A breakdown of the fights on the main card of UFC 250 on Saturday at the Apex facility, with picks from the Review-Journal’s Adam Hill and Heidi Fang:

Amanda Nunes (19-4) vs. Felicia Spencer (8-1)

Class: For Nunes’ featherweight title

Line: Nunes -600

Storyline: Nunes has ascended to a lofty perch as unquestionably the most accomplished female fighter in UFC history. Her 10-fight winning streak includes first-round knockouts of Ronda Rousey and Cris “Cyborg” Justino, two of the other women in that conversation. She is a massive favorite for a reason, though she did admit to being a bit distracted by the impending birth of her first child. Her partner and fellow UFC fighter Nina Ansaroff is due in September. Is that enough of a window for Spencer to slide through and shock the world? Probably not. But Spencer is certainly capable. She gained plenty of confidence from lasting three rounds with Justino and is very well-rounded. Spencer, who was still teaching algebra until last month, would probably find her best path to victory on the mat. She had a very impressive submission win over Megan Anderson last year to put herself on the map, one of a run of four out of five fights she won by rear-naked choke.

Hill’s pick: Nunes by third-round knockout

Fang’s pick: Nunes by second-round knockout

Raphael Assuncao (27-7) vs. Cody Garbrandt (11-3)

Class: Bantamweight

Line: Garbrandt -145

Storyline: Garbrandt appeared on his way to a spectacular career when he delivered a sensational performance in a unanimous-decision win to take the belt from Dominick Cruz in December 2016. Then came three straight knockout losses and a series of injuries that included a scary kidney infection earlier this year. He is still just 28 years old and believes his best days could still be ahead of him, especially after mixing up his training by spending time in New Jersey with famed coach Mark Henry. Garbrandt has referred to getting over his demons without adding specifics and insists Saturday night will be the start of a second rise to the top of the division. It won’t be easy. Assuncao had been a contender since entering the UFC in 2011, winning 11 of 12 fights, with the only loss coming to T.J. Dillashaw. He has also fallen on hard times, suffering two straight losses. He has far less time to make another run. He is now 37 years old. One of these fighters is going to take a big step back in the division. Garbrandt’s power may be the difference as long as his chin holds up.

Hill’s pick: Garbrandt by second-round knockout

Fang’s pick: Garbrandt by second-round knockout

Aljamain Sterling (18-3) vs. Cory Sandhagen (12-1)

Class: Bantamweight

Line: Pick ‘em

Storyline: UFC president Dana White confirmed Friday the winner of this bout will find himself squarely in the title picture for a belt that is technically vacant due to the retirement announcement of champion Henry Cejudo. It would be hard to keep the winner of this fight out of that conversation. Sterling’s talent and hype made him a star right from the start of his UFC career, but his setbacks in the cage are what seemed to have truly sharpened him into a contender. He combines a great wrestling base with a diverse striking attack highlighted by his kicks. Sandhagen’s ascent has been much quieter. The soft-spoken Coloradan still works part-time at a childhood trauma center and has his eyes on the top of the division after winning all five fights since signing with the UFC.

Hill’s pick: Sandhagen by decision

Fang’s pick: Sterling by decision

Neil Magny (22-7) vs. Anthony Rocco Martin (17-5)

Class: Welterweight

Line: Magny -135

Storyline: Magny missed over a year as he battled USADA over a tainted supplement and didn’t miss a beat as he bullied Li Jingliang in his return bout in March. Magny is capable of frustrating opponents with his length as a kickboxer, but will most likely look to get inside and control Martin in the clinch where Magny is also very effective. That’s because Martin has the kickboxing edge in this fight and is dangerous should the fight actually go to the mat. Martin is very effective with the jab and leg kicks, so in the clinch and against the cage are really the areas he will have to avoid. The winner will almost certainly find their way into the rankings.

Hill’s pick: Magny by decision

Fang’s pick: Martin by decision

Eddie Wineland (24-13-1) vs. Sean O’Malley (11-0)

Class: Bantamweight

Line: O’Malley -500

Storyline: Wineland is a former World Extreme Cagefighting champion who fought for a share of the UFC belt seven years ago. He is still just 35, but has a ton of wear on his tires. He does still have power and tends to be willing to engage with opponents, which is likely the trait that got him the chance to take on one of the true rising stars of the UFC. The organization was looking for another showcase opponent for the flashy O’Malley, who was thrust into stardom in 2017 when guest commentator Snoop Dogg’s reaction to his style and knockout win blew up on the internet and was the No. 1 play of the day on SportsCenter. O’Malley is 3-0 in the UFC and continues to take big steps forward. Wineland will look to land a big right hand, but O’Malley has become so good at controlling distance.

Hill’s pick: O’Malley by second-round knockout

Fang’s pick: O’Malley by third-round knockout

